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Dubai Police achieves 100% security coverage across Nad Al Sheba

351 events held; staff happiness at 98.8%; Smart Police Station to offer 24/7 services

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Dubai Police hits 100% coverage in Nad Al Sheba
Dubai Police hits 100% coverage in Nad Al Sheba
Dubai Police

Dubai: Nad Al Sheba residents are benefiting from 100 per cent security coverage, faster services and advanced smart policing, following an inspection visit by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander in Chief of Dubai Police.

The visit to Nad Al Sheba Police Station, part of a wider Dubai Police inspection programme, focused on the station’s daily role in supporting the community and enhancing service delivery.

During the tour, Al Marri reviewed the speed of services, staff training standards, and initiatives aimed at improving public satisfaction and employee wellbeing.

A key highlight was the station’s achievement of 100 per cent security coverage, reflecting its readiness to respond efficiently across the area. The team also demonstrated its use of advanced smart systems, including monitoring technologies and control room operations that help maintain a continuous sense of safety for residents.

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Beyond traditional policing, the station has delivered 351 security and community events, including securing major public gatherings such as the Dubai World Cup and various sporting tournaments, in addition to supporting local initiatives.

Efforts to enhance daily life were also evident through targeted traffic inspection points in Nad Al Sheba, focusing on violating vehicles and improving road safety.

Internally, workplace initiatives have resulted in a 98.8 per cent employee happiness rate in 2025, ensuring motivated teams capable of delivering high quality services.

Al Marri also reviewed progress on the new Smart Police Station SPS under construction in the area, which will provide round the clock services without the need to visit a traditional police station.

Concluding the visit, Al Marri praised the station’s team for their dedication, highlighting their role in maintaining security, supporting major events, and delivering services that directly enhance the quality of life in the community.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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