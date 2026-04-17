How a new Dubai pizzeria has felt the impact of community since day one

Founder and CEO of Frikwent Abdulla Mohammed Al Hellah talks opening a new restaurant now
Deciding when to open a new concept in regular circumstances is always a big consideration. During uncertain times and unpredictable weather, Yesterday opened in Dubai. Gulf News spoke to Abdulla Mohammed Al Hellah, Founder and CEO of Frikwent, about launching the listening pizzeria now.
Yesterday is located in Nad Al Sheba, and it's currently in its soft opening stage, but the impact of community has been felt from the beginning. It's this community-first mindset, thankfulness and Dubai's incomparable drive that are fuelling the new restaurant.
The concept of a listening pizzeria came from a desire to create something more immersive that goes beyond food. It’s a sensory experience. A space where sound, taste and atmosphere come together to encourage people to slow down.
In a fast-paced city, I wanted guests to experience what it feels to be present, to savor the flavors of carefully selected ingredients, and to connect with the music.
Growing up in the UAE in the generation that caught on to modernity while expanding to a more contemporary timeline, I would be remiss to not mention that agility and adaptability has become part of making up my personality. For those of us who are born here, we understand what it means to build on this land.
“The UAE has shown the world what it means to adapt, to lead and to rise, no matter the circumstances.”Abdulla Mohammed Al Hellah
Dubai is a city that simply cannot be duplicated. Many markets around the world attempt to reach the level of quality that Dubai has made look effortless. Behind that standard lies discipline, regulation, innovation and an uncompromising attention to detail.
To meet the Dubai standard is to operate at a global level every single day. Being a Dubai-born brand is a badge of honour. It means you have been shaped in one of the most competitive, fast-moving environments in the world. If you can make it in Dubai, you can make it anywhere. For me, it’s Dubai or nowhere. A brand that succeeds here earns its place on the global stage.
From the outside, all you see is a large green metal door. Once you step into Yesterday, the space opens up into something unexpected. It’s intentionally designed to contrast and challenge perception. Refined finishes meet raw concrete. The large speakers become part of the visual identity. Every element is deliberate. The music is carefully curated to complement each bite, while the aroma from the brick oven in the open kitchen invites guests to feel as a part of our process. It’s a full sensory experience.
The last few weeks have been unpredictable, to say the least. Launching a restaurant is never simple, and we stepped into it knowing that not everything would go according to plan. We faced unexpected challenges from regional circumstances to unpredictable weather, but we chose to move forward regardless.
That’s the reality of building something meaningful: you adapt, you push through, and you stay committed to your vision. What made it all worthwhile was the unwavering support from our community. The way people showed up, especially in the early days following the opening of Yesterday, is something we don’t take lightly.
The support from our community has been incredible from day one. There’s a genuine connection that has formed. As a team, we listen to every piece of feedback and our promise is simple: to keep serving the best quality in our service, in our flavours, and in the atmosphere we create.
We want every visit to feel intentional, memorable and worth returning to.
Stay connected. The strength of any community lies in its people. Support one another, show up for one another, and never underestimate the impact of collective energy. The UAE has built something truly special because of this shared mindset.
“As businesses, as individuals, and as a community, we grow stronger when we move together.”Abdulla Mohammed Al Hellah
Three businesses I respect are Orijins, Jona’s Burgers, and Terra. What stands out about them is their clarity of purpose and their consistency in execution. From design to service to overall experience, everything feels intentional. That level of detail is not easy to achieve and it’s what makes them truly worth supporting.
To be united in strength is to stand together with purpose. It is about supporting one another, especially in moments of challenge, and continuing to move forward as one. The UAE has embodied this from the very beginning, it is a nation built on unity, resilience and a shared vision.
My own interest as an entrepreneur is to apply my personal preferences and curiosities that I’ve attained and offer them to the public. My proudest moment was having the first bite of pizza from our final batch of dough trials. That’s when I knew that this is the quality of pizza that deserves to be shared with everyone.