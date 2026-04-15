'The UAE dream': How Indian expat built an eyewear label in Dubai doubling as a community space

Founder Vishal Madusoodhanan on creativity, culture & creating space for connection in UAE
Dubai: Tucked away in one of Alserkal Avenue’s lanes, Swey Collective doesn’t look like your typical retail space. Housed inside a repurposed container, the store leans into an edgy, stripped-back aesthetic, metallic, clean lines, and a steady flow of creatives filtering in and out.
Gulf News talked to Vishal Madhusoodhanan, the founder behind the homegrown Dubai eyewear label, to talk about building a brand in the city he’s always called home.
“Dubai is pretty much home,” he says. “I’m originally from India, but I moved here when I was two years old. My first memories start here. I’ve been here for about 29 years now, I know the alleyways of Karama and Bur Dubai like the back of my hand.” He laughed.
For Vishal, being a Dubai-born brand comes with both pride and pressure. “There aren’t too many of us around, especially in the fashion space. But from what I can see, it’s growing rapidly. There’s so much happening culturally, with both government and private initiatives pushing things forward.”
Swey Collective actively contributes to this growth. In an industry he describes as largely monopolised, the brand set out to do things differently. “We wanted to create a platform for creatives,” he explains. “From the colourways we choose to the people we collaborate with for campaigns, we work with local creatives.”
At its core, the product itself is just as considered. “The sunglasses are made with high-end materials, benchmarked against the best. But we also wanted to make something that’s accessible, good quality at a relatively affordable price point for UAE residents and citizens.”
Beyond the frames, though, it’s the atmosphere that keeps people coming back. Outside the container, a few chairs are almost always occupied. “There’s a laidback, chill vibe. People come, sit, hang out, it becomes a space for conversation,” Vishal says.
That sense of community feels especially significant in unprecedented times. “It has definitely been a strange period,” he reflects. “But at the same time, it has brought people together. You see places like Majid Al Futtaim and Alserkal doing community-led initiatives, it feels like a light at the end of the tunnel. People just needed a reason to step out, to be with friends and family again.”
Supporting local is something he’s particularly passionate about. “I would say to the UAE community, support homegrown brands. This is when it matters most. It helps build that ecosystem.” He points to brands like 888Saturn, run by a friend whose jewellery is also stocked at the store, as an example of the kind of grassroots creativity that thrives in spaces like this.
And it’s exactly that environment that defines Swey Collective. “Alserkal has a strong sense of community. Outside our container, there’s always a group of people, it’s almost like a refuge for young people to come together, play games, just hang out. For me, being a catalyst for that is a big win. That’s why ‘collective’ is in the name.”
For Vishal, the idea of 'united in strength' is deeply personal and distinctly Dubai. “The UAE is home to people from all over the world. Just like the American dream, I think there’s a UAE dream and I’m a product of that. It’s about showing love and compassion to the people around you, especially those who’ve chosen to call this place home.”
People gather and hang out outside Swey Collective’s space. In many ways, that spirit of openness is what defines both the brand and the space it occupies. For Vishal, Swey Collective goes beyond eyewear, it’s about creating a place where people can simply show up and feel like they belong.
He says, “If you’re ever feeling a little down, or just want a sense of community, this is an open invitation. Come by. Post 5pm, weekends, we’re usually just outside, talking, getting to know people. It’s a space for anyone who just wants to be around others.”