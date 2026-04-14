How a husband-and-wife duo turned memories into a cult dining experience
Dubai: LahKee is the kind of place you hear about from a friend who says, “Trust me, just go.”
Step inside and you’ll find an open kitchen, a handful of seats, and a kind of organised chaos that feels more like a street-side eatery in Asia and that’s intentional.
“We wanted to show a side of the city that’s more chaotic, not finesse, as what most people expect in Dubai, but in a good way,” says co-owner Mark.
Run by Mark and his wife Mary, LahKee serves up creative Pan-Asian comfort food with Filipino, Japanese and Chinese influences but more than anything, it is a story.
“This isn’t a concept we just brought up and built,” Mark says. “Everything has a story. There are pieces of our childhood memories here. When you dine with LahKee, you feel that.”
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For Mark, being a Dubai-born brand isn’t about fitting into the scene, it’s about carving out your own space in it.
“We’re not trying to replicate or copy places that already exist,” he says. “We just wanted to be us the LahKee way.”
And that “way” is deeply personal, shaped by years of working in one of the most diverse food cities in the world.
“Dubai is home to us,” he says. “This is where we matured, built our careers. You work with so many different cuisines, so many cultures it really shapes you into something you don’t expect as a chef.”
LahKee wasn’t always meant to be a full-fledged restaurant. It began as an idea for a secret supper club, something small, low-key, just for fun.
“We were doing food trials in the shop next door,” Mark recalls. “I’d cook at home, bring the food, and they’d taste it. Then they just said, ‘When can we start?’”
What followed was a quick pivot and a leap of faith.
“They said, ‘Let’s be partners instead of you renting the place.’ That’s when it got exciting,” he says. “From a supper club, suddenly we had an actual space where we could serve food every day.”
Built with family and friends, that same energy still runs through LahKee, casual, collaborative, and a little bit scrappy in the best way.
Even the name reflects that mix of cultures and meaning. “‘Lah’ is like a Singaporean slang you add it to be friendly, like ‘You okay, lah?’” Mark explains. “‘Kee’ is a surname that represents prosperity and longevity. Put together, it sounds like ‘lucky.’”
Look around and you’ll see it, from the lucky cat details to the overall vibe that feels warm, a little loud, and very lived-in.
Like any small, independent spot, it hasn’t all been smooth sailing.
“We’ve been through ups and downs,” Mark admits, when asked about how it has been running a restaurant during such unprecedented times. “But we’re very thankful people keep showing up, people keep coming back.”
For him, the focus is simple: “The only thing we can control is staying consistent and loving what we do. That’s the energy we send through the food.”
Mary sees that connection play out in real time, thanks to the open kitchen.
“Guests come up to us straight after eating and tell us they love the food, the vibe, the street-style concept,” she says. “It really means a lot. It shows people connect with what we’re doing.”
Her message is clear “Let’s just keep supporting each other. This industry works because people show up, bringing friends, sharing things online, just being there.”
Despite being chefs, Mary and Mark don’t overanalyse food when they eat out and that mindset feeds into LahKee.
“We don’t dissect dishes like other chefs,” they say. “We just appreciate it for what the chef intended it to be. That’s when you really enjoy it.”.
LahKee turned one this March, and according to the duo, it’s been a constant learning curve.
“Every day, you meet different people. You get different feedback. There’s a lot of growth,” they say. “Improvement and change are the only things that are constant.”
But it’s the small moments that stay with them.
“Seeing guests enjoying their food, talking with friends and family, that’s the best feeling,” Mary says. “And when they come up and compliment us after, it’s very fulfilling.”
One piece of feedback, in particular, stuck.
“Someone told us, ‘I’ve had this dish five times, and it tastes the same every time that’s why we keep coming back,’” Mark says.
And really, that’s what LahKee is about. Not chasing trends, not trying to be the next big thing, just creating flavours that stick with you. The kind you think about later. The kind you come back for.