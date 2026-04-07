Interestingly, despite the buzz, El Primo has deliberately chosen not to jump onto delivery platforms at least for now. “We don’t have enough space in the kitchen, and since we are high demand at the moment, we are unable to deliver,” he explains. “What we want to deliver is the authentic Mexican experience. You enter a space, you feel the music, you hear people talking loud, we want to make sure you get that experience every time you eat with us.”