A homegrown taqueria blending Mexican roots with Dubai’s buzzing food culture
El Primo Taqueria is the kind of place you hear before you see: music spilling out, people talking over each other, and tacos being devoured as quickly as they hit the table.
At the heart of it all is founder Jonathan Collin, whose newest venture isn’t just another restaurant, it’s deeply personal.
“The opening of Taqueria El Primo was something that belongs to my heart,” Collin says. “It’s my root, it’s Mexican. I feel it is familiar.”
That familiarity is woven into every detail of the space. From the moment you step inside, you’re met with bold red-and-white tiles, a design choice that carries cultural significance. “In Mexico, a very big soda brand sponsors little taco stores and brings those colours to businesses,” he explains. “So the idea was that you see those colours and get transported to Mexico straight away. I wanted to bring that to Dubai.”
It’s not just about aesthetics, it’s about recreating a feeling. And for Collin, Dubai is just as much a part of that story as Mexico.
“I consider the UAE my home,” he says.
“It’s the place I came to 12 years ago. I became complete in all senses as a person, more polished, more grown. I would say I became bigger here.” There’s a quiet gratitude in the way he speaks about the city. “I’m very grateful to be here, and for how they welcomed me.”
That sense of belonging is also where the name El Primo comes from. “When I first came to Dubai, it was a cultural shock,” Collin recalls. “As soon as I stepped into the kitchen, all the names were unfamiliar to me.” His solution was simple. “The easiest way for me to connect was to say, ‘aye primo.’ In Mexican slang, it’s like saying ‘bro.’” He laughed.
What started as a workaround became an identity. “As I learned their names, I kept using it, and now, in all the kitchens I’ve worked in, they call me Primo,” he says. “So when it came time to name this taco spot, I wanted something fun, casual, and Mexican. It just made sense.”
That casual, come-as-you-are energy is exactly what’s driving El Primo’s viral moment.
“The last few weeks have been a lot, in a positive way,” Collin says, smiling. “We’ve been receiving so much feedback from the community. The neighbours have already become regulars.” It’s the kind of growth most restaurateurs hope for but rarely experience this quickly. “You can really feel the love from the city,” he adds. “I couldn’t be more grateful.” “It’s very important, especially in this industry,” he says. “You have to listen, because that’s what makes any restaurant better.”
Interestingly, despite the buzz, El Primo has deliberately chosen not to jump onto delivery platforms at least for now. “We don’t have enough space in the kitchen, and since we are high demand at the moment, we are unable to deliver,” he explains. “What we want to deliver is the authentic Mexican experience. You enter a space, you feel the music, you hear people talking loud, we want to make sure you get that experience every time you eat with us.”
Beyond the hype, though, El Primo is also carving out something more meaningful: a sense of home.
Collin is intentional about creating a space not just for diners, but for the Latin American community in Dubai.
“When I first left home, my first thought was, ‘Where is my community?’” he says. “So this place is not only about authentic tacos, it’s about making people feel comfortable.” The team largely speaks Spanish, many are from Mexico, and a large sign on the wall says it all: “Welcome home” in Spanish.
For Collin, Dubai’s defining strength lies in its unity. “To me, ‘united in strength’ means to show up,” he says. “Not just in good times, but especially in bad times, when circumstances are not the best.” It’s about solidarity, he adds. “Supporting each other. I feel like Dubai is one of those cities that has proven that.”
This journey has been marked by milestones both in and out of the kitchen. His proudest memory?
“The birth of my twins, eight months ago, they were born in Dubai,” he shares. Professionally, it’s El Primo.
“I consider it my third baby.”
And judging by the queues, the noise, and the growing fanbase, it’s one Dubai is more than ready to claim as its own.