8 tax residency rules entrepreneurs must know before relocating to Dubai

"What most people do not realise is that the 183-day threshold is the fourth and final tiebreaker test under the OECD Model Tax Convention, the standardised framework that underpins the majority of bilateral tax treaties between countries worldwide. It is the last resort, not the first. By the time a tax authority reaches that test, it has already examined where the family lives, where the permanent home is, and where the centre of vital interests sits. If those answers point to the country of origin, the day count becomes irrelevant."