Navigating Business Set-up in the UAE: Mistakes to avoid for entrepreneurs

The set-up process doesn’t just stop at the right paperwork. It also involves hiring the right people, understanding and evolving with consumer demand and preferences, and respecting the cultural framework in all forms of marketing and communications. If the promotional strategy is weak at the outset, it will affect how the business grows down the line. So, it is critical that any new business is digital first in advertising, savvy in forming growth partnerships, and intentional in networking for long-term progress.