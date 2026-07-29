Commitbiz marks 19 years of supporting business incorporation in Dubai

Commitbiz has helped over 20,000 companies establish and expand across the UAE
As Dubai continues to strengthen its position as one of the world's leading destinations for entrepreneurs and investors, businesses face an increasingly dynamic regulatory landscape.
Marking 19 years of operations, Commitbiz has helped more than 20,000 companies successfully establish and expand their presence in Dubai and across the UAE.
The UAE has introduced several business reforms in recent years, including corporate tax, enhanced compliance requirements, foreign ownership reforms, and digital government services. While these initiatives have strengthened the country's investment ecosystem, they have also increased the need for expert advisory and compliance support for businesses entering or expanding within the market.
Against this backdrop of regulatory transformation, Commitbiz continues to reinforce its position as a trusted corporate service provider (CSP), enabling businesses to confidently navigate Dubai’s evolving commercial landscape.
While Dubai offers entrepreneurs and global investors world-class infrastructure, pro-business policies, and a diverse ecosystem, business setup in Dubai requires careful planning around licensing, regulatory compliance, taxation, banking, visa processes, and ongoing corporate obligations. This is where Commitbiz has provided trusted advisory services for nearly two decades.
Over the years, the firm has supported more than 5,000+ clients through its tax and marks vertical, helping businesses stay compliant, manage their finances efficiently, and adapt to evolving UAE regulations. Complementing its tax and accounting expertise, Commitbiz consultants have also helped businesses across diverse industries establish operations across the UAE mainland and its free zones.
Its comprehensive portfolio extends beyond business incorporation to include accounting and bookkeeping, corporate banking, corporate tax, VAT compliance, audit support, company liquidation, PRO services, giving clients access to a complete range of corporate solutions throughout the business journey.
Rather than focusing on selling services, Commitbiz believes in understanding a client’s business objectives and vision. By combining deep regulatory expertise with personalized consultation, the company helps businesses make informed decisions while minimizing administrative complexities.
Reflecting on Commitbiz’s journey and the evolution of Dubai’s business landscape, Manu Thomas, Managing Director of Commitbiz, said: "Commitbiz's journey has been shaped by a clear purpose - to simplify business incorporation and support entrepreneurs, investors, and organizations as they build and grow in the UAE. Every milestone we have achieved reflects the trust of our clients, the dedication of our team, and the strength of the business ecosystem we operate in.”
Looking ahead to the future, he stated, “Our focus remains on delivering reliable advisory, creating long-term value, and continuing to evolve with the changing needs of businesses."
As Dubai and the wider UAE continue introducing reforms to enhance transparency, attract foreign investment, and strengthen the region’s position as a global business hub, organizations increasingly require experienced advisors to navigate evolving regulatory requirements with confidence.
Whether supporting first-time entrepreneurs entering the UAE market or assisting established enterprises with expansion strategies, Commitbiz continues to deliver solutions tailored to every stage of the business lifecycle.
Building on its 19-year legacy, Commitbiz remains focused on helping entrepreneurs, investors, and enterprises navigate Dubai's evolving business landscape with confidence.