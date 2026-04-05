How a spontaneous idea became a 500-person rescue dog event in just days
Dubai: When Archana Nadkarni pulled Jardel Silva aside at the gym and told him she had a crazy idea, he did not blink. "I said it's not crazy, let's talk about it," the event designer recalls.
What followed was five days of frantic planning, one unforgettable Sunday evening in Dubai, and a room full of strangers united by something they did not expect to feel quite so deeply.
The UAE's first ever dog adoption runway show took place last Sunday at Dubai's Eventchic Ballroom, and it was unlike anything the city has seen before. Nearly 40 rescue dogs took to the ramp, each getting their own moment in the spotlight.
Around 500 people showed up and it was the country's first ever event of its kind. Gulf News spoke to the man who put it all together Jardel Silva, CEO and founder of Eventchic Designs for a behind-the-scenes look.
Among the dogs on the runway was Cherry, a tiny rescue in a wheelchair, and when she rolled down the ramp, the room went quiet before it went loud. For the more than 500 people gathered that evening, it became one of those rare collective moments where something shifts in the air. Children, adults and seniors stood side by side, applauding dogs who had been abandoned, rescued and were now, for the first time, being celebrated.
"I could tell that right now we all need a community," Jardel says. "To get out of our houses and be united together."
Jardel Silva is the founder of Eventchic Designs, a Dubai-based luxury event company he established in 2015 after more than fifteen years in the industry. Born and raised in Brazil, he has built a reputation for turning ideas into experiences that feel genuinely personal and considered. He is also, as it turns out, someone who believes in striking when the iron is hot.
When Archana Nadkarni, founder of Flooff.me, a Dubai-based digital pet care platform connecting pet owners, rescue groups and pet businesses, came to him with the runway show concept, she assumed it was something they would plan carefully over months. Jardel had other ideas. He called her back and told her they were doing it in a week.
"She disappeared and I had to call her," he laughs. "Because she apparently thought this is something we would do after a lot of planning. So I called her and said we are doing this in a week."
The entire event came together in five days. The night before, they were expecting a maximum of 150 guests. Over 500 walked through the door.
"It was a little overwhelming," Jardel admits, "but in the best way."
The show brought together rescue organisations from across the UAE, each bringing dogs who had been abandoned and were in need of permanent homes. Participating groups included RAKAWC from Ras Al Khaimah, Green Paws from Dubai, Stray Dog Center from Umm Al Quwain and House of Hounds from Abu Dhabi.
While a number of dogs moved into immediate trial adoption periods following the event, Jardel is careful to manage expectations around the numbers. "Adoption is a thoughtful and often complex process," he explains. "It takes time to ensure the right match between the dog and the family." The process involves a testing period of around a week to ensure both the animal and the household are the right fit for each other. What he can confirm is that strong interest was generated across all participating groups, with many ongoing conversations now progressing well.
"What we can confidently say is that the event gave the dogs a stage to be showcased in their own space and simply be themselves," he says. "The goal was to create visibility, spark connection, and initiate the adoption journey in a more meaningful way. And we have seen that happen."
The response has been strong enough that a second event is already confirmed for 11 April, and this time the team is planning with the benefit of experience. Valet parking is being introduced to manage the flow more smoothly, and further refinements are in the works to make the experience even more seamless for guests and participating organisations alike.
For both Jardel and Archana, this was never just about one event. It was about proving that community, compassion and a genuinely good idea can come together quickly and mean something real. In a city that can sometimes feel like it moves too fast for connection, a room full of people cheering for a dog in a wheelchair felt like exactly the kind of reminder everyone needed.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.