While a number of dogs moved into immediate trial adoption periods following the event, Jardel is careful to manage expectations around the numbers. "Adoption is a thoughtful and often complex process," he explains. "It takes time to ensure the right match between the dog and the family." The process involves a testing period of around a week to ensure both the animal and the household are the right fit for each other. What he can confirm is that strong interest was generated across all participating groups, with many ongoing conversations now progressing well.