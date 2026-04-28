XX | HER EDITION launches women’s fitness event in Dubai

XX | HER EDITION launches women focused fitness competition as events return to Dubai
Dubai: As the global events industry continues to recover after a period of uncertainty, a new fitness competition is set to launch in Dubai, placing emphasis not on elite athletic performance, but on individual improvement and mass participation.
XX | HER EDITION, a Dubai-born women’s fitness event, has been developed for females who are either new to functional fitness or returning after a break. In a sector traditionally shaped by elite-level athletes and high-performance competition, the event aims to make fitness more inclusive by prioritising participation and community, while offering a more accessible introduction to competition.
Set to take place on May 14 in partnership with GMG, the inaugural event will bring together 160 women to compete in a 30-minute functional fitness challenge, completed in pairs. The format is designed to give participants the chance to experience the intensity of competition within a supportive and inclusive setting.
The event unites leading home-grown concepts and international names from GMG’s portfolio, including Geant, Sun & Sand Sports, and Supercare, alongside brands such as Built For Athletes and Science in Sport. Together, they share a common goal of supporting women’s health, fitness, and wellbeing at a grassroots level.
The event will be hosted by Rich Hayes, a well-known podcast host and radio DJ, who will bring his trademark energy and presence to the competition floor.
XX | HER EDITION is led by Hannah Hall, CEO of Grassports, an experienced event designer with more than 16 years of expertise in delivering major sporting events across the UAE. Her portfolio features high-profile projects including the DP World ILT20, Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, Arabian Warrior, and Women’s Epic Arabia.
Speaking on the event, Hall said: “Sports and fitness events need a shake-up. There has been too much focus on elite performance for too long. XX | HER EDITION is about creating a platform for everyday women, those starting out, returning, or simply looking for a new challenge in a supportive environment. Participation should be celebrated just as much as performance.”
“We’re also seeing a shift in how brands want to engage with communities. Our partners understand that investing in real people, real journeys, and accessible fitness experiences has far greater long-term impact.”
After its debut, XX | HER EDITION will grow into a four-part event series, featuring indoor summer editions as well as a trail-based event scheduled for winter 2026, further expanding its inclusive fitness community across the region.
With its emphasis on accessibility, empowerment, and community, XX | HER EDITION aims to offer a more welcoming and inspiring model of competitive fitness for women across the UAE.