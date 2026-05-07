Mexico issues World Cup warning to players

Mexican federation threatens to drop players from World Cup squad amid club row
Dubai: Concerns are growing in Mexico, one of this summer’s FIFA World Cup co-hosts, as tensions rise ahead of the tournament over the release of national team players.
In an unusual move, the Mexican Football Federation has called-up domestic-based national team players for a short training camp beginning this week, warning that absences will carry serious consequences.
With Mexico’s Liga MX's top clubs entering a decisive phase of the season, the move has caused confusion and uncertainty.
A statement from the federation announced on Wednesday morning, read: "All players must report to the High Performance Centre in Mexico City.”
"On the coaching staff’s instructions, any player who fails to attend the training camp today will be excluded from the World Cup."
Club owners in Mexico have agreed to make their players available after the regular season concludes on April 26, despite the Liguilla, Liga MX’s play-off phase, running from May 2 to May 24.
Under FIFA rules, players must be released for World Cup duty by May 25, with the exception of those involved in continental finals, who can join their national teams after May 30.
However, the plan was for Mexico manager Javier Aguirre to spend several weeks working with domestically based players in preparation, aiming to give El Tri an advantage ahead of the home World Cup.
Aguirre reiterated the decision as he gave a statement to the press in Mexico City later on Wednesday.
"All of the selected players are scheduled to be eating all together at 8 at night," the manager said.
"As you’ll know, the release is very clear. Whoever doesn’t come will be out of the World Cup. It’s something that we can’t be flexible on."
Reports in Mexico suggest that Toluca players Alexis Vega and Jesús Gallardo were permitted to feature in their club’s Concacaf Champions Cup semi-final second leg against Los Angeles on Wednesday May 6, before joining the national team camp a day later.
The decision has angered several club owners, particularly as the first-leg Liga MX quarter-final matches had already been played without those players, who are also entitled under FIFA rules to a mandatory rest period between the end of the domestic season and the start of international duty.
The dispute highlighted growing tension between clubs and the national team over player availability ahead of the World Cup, with domestic and continental fixtures clashing with preparations for the tournament.