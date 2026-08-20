Keep your receipt and contact the retailer first before taking a complaint further
Dubai: Parents who find a fault with a school bag, bottle, electronic device or another back-to-school purchase in Dubai should first raise the issue directly with the retailer before filing a formal consumer complaint.
Dubai Consumer Protection advises shoppers to approach the store's management or customer service team and give the business an opportunity to address the issue.
“There is always the first option that's recommended by us, is go to the store, speak to the management or to the customer service, and report your concern or complaint,” Ahmad Ahli, Acting Director of the Consumer Protection Department at the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade, told Gulf News.
Consumers can take the matter to Dubai Consumer Protection if they believe their rights have been breached or the issue remains unresolved.
Shoppers should check the retailer's return, exchange and warranty policies before completing a purchase, particularly when buying electronics or products covered by specific after-sales conditions.
Make sure you're aware of your rights before you make the transaction. Make sure you're aware of return policy, the exchange policy, the warranty, if anyAhmad Ahli, Acting Director of the Consumer Protection Department at the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade
A complaint may arise when a product is faulty, damaged or fails to work in the way it was represented at the time of purchase.
“The product has a default. The product does not function as it was promised to, it's a water bottle and it's leaking. The straw is damaged. There is a scratch, a tear, etc. On my product, then you can file a complaint, and consumer protection will take care,” he said.
Consumers who feel they have been treated unfairly can also raise a concern, provided they understand the terms that applied to the original transaction.
Proof of purchase is one of the most important documents when taking a complaint to Dubai Consumer Protection.
“We definitely need a receipt for a complaint, and as we always recommend consumers, especially for recent transactions, recent purchases, just snap a photo of the receipt and keep it just in case you needed it,” Ahli said.
Shoppers who do not have the original receipt will need another form of transaction evidence showing that the item was purchased from the retailer concerned.
Taking a photograph of a receipt soon after buying an item can also prevent problems if the paper copy is subsequently lost or damaged.
Parents buying laptops, tablets or other electronics should retain warranty documents alongside the receipt and check the warranty conditions and authorised service arrangements.
Online shoppers should keep electronic receipts and order confirmations, which can provide proof of the purchase if a problem develops later.
Consumers can contact Dubai Consumer Protection through its recently launched AI-supported WhatsApp channel on 600 545555.
A formal complaint can also be submitted through consumerrights.gov.ae when a consumer believes their rights have been breached.
Shoppers should have the receipt or other proof of transaction available when filing the complaint and provide the information needed to show what was purchased and from which retailer.
Dubai Consumer Protection received almost 65,000 consumer complaints across all categories during the first half of 2026.
No separate figure was available for complaints linked specifically to this year's back-to-school shopping season.