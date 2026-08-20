“There is always the first option that's recommended by us, is go to the store, speak to the management or to the customer service, and report your concern or complaint,” Ahmad Ahli, Acting Director of the Consumer Protection Department at the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade, told Gulf News.

“We definitely need a receipt for a complaint, and as we always recommend consumers, especially for recent transactions, recent purchases, just snap a photo of the receipt and keep it just in case you needed it,” Ahli said.

“The product has a default. The product does not function as it was promised to, it's a water bottle and it's leaking. The straw is damaged. There is a scratch, a tear, etc. On my product, then you can file a complaint, and consumer protection will take care,” he said.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.