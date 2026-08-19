Inspectors are checking prices, discounts and consumer rights across stores and online
Dubai: Dubai is planning almost 800 inspection visits during the back-to-school shopping season, covering physical stores and online retailers selling school-related products across the Emirate.
The month-long campaign comes during one of the busiest shopping periods for families, when parents are buying school bags, uniforms, stationery, electronics and other essentials ahead of the new academic year.
Ahmad Ahli, Acting Director of the Consumer Protection Department at the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade, told Gulf News during a back-to-school inspection at Dubai Hills Mall on Wednesday that teams were still working through the campaign.
“During back to school campaign, we're planning almost 800 visits across different outlets. So that's where we're expecting to head,” Ahli said.
The inspections extend across different branches of retailers selling back-to-school products, meaning a retailer operating in several malls can be checked at more than one location.
Back-to-school inspections form part of Dubai Consumer Protection's seasonal monitoring programme, with teams covering retailers throughout the Emirate over roughly a month.
“Back to school is always one of our key seasons. It's almost almost a month long season, and it goes across the Emirate, all outlets, online and physical stores,” Ahli said.
Inspection teams are checking whether advertised discounts are genuine, whether prices are clearly displayed and whether promotional terms are properly communicated to shoppers.
Exchange and refund policies are also being monitored, along with practices that could mislead consumers during promotional campaigns.
Ahli said the focus of the inspections is getting retailers to comply, with businesses expected to correct observations raised by inspectors during visits.
“The purpose is the compliance. The purpose of these missions are to make sure things are clear, and the consumer is confident when he transacts with the retailers in Dubai,” he said.
“So it's not about the violation; it's about the collaboration with retailers.”
Ahli said even minor observations are raised immediately with the outlet so corrective action can be taken.
Families shopping during back-to-school promotions are advised to compare prices and consider the final price and quality of a product before deciding whether a discount represents value.
Parents should also check exchange and return conditions before paying and retain receipts and warranty documents after making a purchase.
Electronic purchases such as laptops and tablets require additional attention to warranty terms and authorised service centres, while online shoppers are advised to use trusted retailers and to check product descriptions, return conditions, and payment security before completing an order.
Customers should also understand the conditions attached to multi-buy offers, vouchers and reward points before purchasing.
Ahli said consumers should know their rights and the policies attached to a purchase before completing a transaction.
“Make sure you're aware of your rights before you make the transaction. Make sure you're aware of return policy, the exchange policy, the warranty, if any,” he said.
Dubai Consumer Protection received almost 65,000 consumer complaints across all categories during the first half of 2026, according to Ahli.
“Overall, in the first half of the year, we've received almost 65,000 consumer complaints,” he said.
No separate complaint figure was available for the current back-to-school campaign.