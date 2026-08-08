Shoppers advised to plan purchases, keep receipts and buy only what they need
Dubai: The Dubai Consumer Protection Department has intensified inspection campaigns across retail outlets, markets and shopping centres as back-to-school promotions get under way, aiming to ensure compliance with promotional regulations, price transparency and consumer rights.
Ahmad Ahli, Acting Director of the Consumer Protection Department at the Dubai Corporation for Consumer Protection and Fair Trade (DCPFT), said inspection teams have launched extensive field campaigns covering major retail outlets throughout the shopping season, as families prepare to purchase school supplies, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The inspections are being carried out by consumer awareness teams and field inspectors to verify that advertised discounts are genuine, prices are clearly displayed and retailers do not engage in misleading commercial practices.
The teams are also monitoring compliance with exchange and refund policies, as well as ensuring that the terms and conditions of promotional offers are clearly communicated to shoppers.
Al Ahli said the campaigns are designed to strengthen consumer confidence in Dubai's retail market, urging shoppers to retain receipts and report any violations they encounter while shopping to help safeguard consumer rights and improve compliance.
With the new academic year approaching, retailers, shopping centres and online stores across Dubai have launched promotions on school bags, electronics, uniforms, stationery and other back-to-school essentials, attracting significant demand from families.
Al Ahli said seasonal discounts offer households an opportunity to reduce education-related expenses, but stressed that shoppers should plan purchases carefully and avoid being swayed by promotional offers without first assessing whether the products are genuinely needed and offer good value.
"A well-informed consumer balances price with quality, compares offers from different retailers and protects their rights by keeping receipts and warranty documents," he added.
He advised families to prepare a shopping list before visiting stores to focus on essential items and avoid unnecessary purchases driven by attractive discounts. Setting a budget in advance, he added, helps households manage spending more effectively amid the wide variety of products and promotions available.
Consumers should also compare prices across different stores rather than purchasing from the first retailer they visit, as discounts and accompanying offers can vary significantly. Al Ahli noted that the real value of a promotion lies in the final price, product quality and suitability, rather than the advertised discount percentage alone.
For electronic devices such as laptops and tablets, he urged shoppers to verify that products carry an official warranty, understand the warranty terms and authorised service centres, and retain all purchase documents for future reference.
Addressing online shopping, Al Ahli said consumers should buy only from trusted retailers, carefully read product descriptions, review customer ratings and understand exchange and return policies before completing payment. He also recommended using secure payment methods and keeping order confirmations and electronic receipts, describing invoices as an essential document for warranty claims, exchanges or consumer complaints.
He further advised shoppers to review the terms and conditions of promotional offers, particularly those linked to multi-buy deals, shopping vouchers or reward points, and encouraged consumers to ask questions about products, warranties and after-sales services before making a purchase.
Parents were also encouraged to involve their children in preparing shopping lists to help promote responsible spending habits and teach them the difference between needs and wants, as well as the importance of caring for school supplies.
Al Ahli added that shopping early in the season gives families a wider choice of products, helps them avoid crowds and reduces the risk of essential school items selling out as the start of the academic year approaches.