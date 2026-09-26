But the market itself is evolving. Many of the old vendors, whose fathers were among the first to set up shops here, have now passed their stalls down to their children. 'This shop's name is as old as the marketplace itself,' says Mohamed Afsal, a date vendor at Mina Market. “This is my father’s shop, it’s almost 30 to 33 years old, and it’s in one of the oldest marketplaces in the GCC.”