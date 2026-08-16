Flights face changes as UAE strengthens trade routes amid rising Middle East tensions
The conflict in the Middle East continues to affect travel, shipping and security across the Gulf, with the Strait of Hormuz remaining a key flashpoint. For people living in the UAE, however, the immediate impact is more likely to be felt through flight disruptions, changes to shipping routes and the knock-on effects on regional trade.
Here are the main developments UAE residents need to know about.
Air travel from the UAE remains largely operational, but passengers should expect some disruption. Bahrain and Kuwait routes are among those seeing cancellations and schedule changes, with airlines continuing to adjust services as the regional security situation develops.
If you are flying, check your airline's website or app before leaving home and keep an eye out for last-minute changes.
The disruption around the Strait of Hormuz has prompted AD Ports Group to expand alternative ways of moving goods into and across the UAE.
The group has been using sea, road, rail and air cargo routes, including rerouting cargo and feeder services through Fujairah Terminals and Khor Fakkan Port, which sit outside the Strait on the Gulf of Oman.
The measures are designed to keep essential supplies moving, including food and pharmaceuticals. AD Ports Group has also increased trucking capacity, expanded rail services with Etihad Rail, introduced additional air-cargo solutions and increased warehousing and storage capacity.
The country's logistics network is being adapted to keep supplies moving.
US Central Command commander Adm. Brad Cooper completed a 10-day Middle East trip on August 15, visiting Bahrain, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as a US Navy aircraft carrier operating in the Arabian Sea. He also met US troops deployed across the region.
More than 50,000 US service members are currently operating across the Middle East on various missions.
Cooper's tour comes as tensions remain high and underscores the continued US military presence across the Gulf and wider region.
Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon killed 11 people, including three children, according to Lebanese authorities, in the deadliest attacks since the June truce with Hezbollah. Israel said it was targeting Hezbollah infrastructure and commanders.
The escalation is another reminder that the conflict extends well beyond Iran and Israel, with several regional fronts capable of worsening quickly.
For most residents, there is no need to change daily routines based solely on the latest developments. But travellers should check flights before heading to the airport, businesses should monitor logistics arrangements, and everyone should rely on official UAE announcements and verified news sources.
Most importantly, avoid sharing unverified claims about attacks, airspace closures or security incidents. In a rapidly changing regional crisis, information can become outdated within hours.