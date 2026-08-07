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ADNOC confirms 15 vessels targeted since conflict began, one crew member killed

ADNOC urges protection of shipping lanes amid rising regional security threats

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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ADNOC pledges to meet customer needs amid mounting threats to Gulf shipping lanes
ADNOC pledges to meet customer needs amid mounting threats to Gulf shipping lanes
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Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said 15 of its vessels have been targeted by missiles and drones since the start of the conflict while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, as the company addressed recent media reports on attacks affecting its operations.

In a statement issued on Friday, ADNOC said three vessels were attacked this week alone, resulting in one crew member being killed and 20 others injured.

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The company said it is taking all necessary measures in coordination with relevant authorities to protect its people, assets and operations while continuing to meet customer requirements as much as possible.

ADNOC said it remains committed to supporting customers despite ongoing regional challenges and stressed that freedom of navigation and the safe, uninterrupted passage of commercial shipping through international waterways must be respected and protected from threats, harassment and attacks.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran warStrait of Hormuz

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