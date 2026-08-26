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Alcaraz returns to action in iconic partnership with Williams

The Spaniard made his long-awaited return to action alongside tennis icon Serena Williams

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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The pair looked like they were having the time of their lives on court
The pair looked like they were having the time of their lives on court
AFP-SARAH STIER

Dubai: It was fun whilst it lasted! Carlos Alcaraz and Serena Williams partnership at the US Open made them the most decorated singles pair to ever appear in a Grand Slam mixed doubles tournament.

If Alcaraz’s return after a 133-day absence due to a wrist injury wasn’t enough excitement for fans in New York, they were also treated to one of the most famous crossovers in tennis history.

The duo received a huge reception from the New York crowd and were backed throughout their 5-3, 4-1 victory over Great Britain’s Lloyd Glasspool and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe.

Williams, now 44, previously lifted the US Open mixed doubles title alongside Max Mirnyi in 1998, five years before Alcaraz was born.

Nearly three decades later, her competitive fire was clearly still burning. Williams and Alcaraz appeared to relish the occasion, constantly smiling, celebrating points together and encouraging one another throughout the match.

Interviewed during a change of ends, Alcaraz said: "I'm playing next to the one and only Serena Williams, so what else can I do? Just enjoy and try to do the things she told me to do."

Their chemistry quickly developed as the pair found their rhythm, winning eight of the final nine games to complete an impressive opening-round victory.

However, their run came to an end in the quarter-finals, with Italy’s world No. 6 Flavio Cobolli and Swiss star Belinda Bencic securing a 5-4 (7-4), 4-1 win to book their place in Wednesday’s semi-finals.

While Williams will not compete in the US Open singles, having not played a singles match since suffering a knee injury at Wimbledon, her mixed doubles appearance nevertheless gave Alcaraz valuable time back on court.

The Spaniard admitted he was nervous before stepping onto the court, with the prospect of teaming up alongside six-time US Open singles champion Williams adding to the occasion.

"I think everyone could see I was really nervous, I double-faulted on the first point," Alcaraz said after their opening win.

"I was out for almost five months and I almost forgot how it feels stepping out on the court once again.

"It took just a couple of games to settle and she made it very easy for me to enjoy it and try to go for it."

For Williams, a return to the Arthur Ashe Stadium was something she did not believe would come around again.

"It's always amazing to be here. I never expected to be back on this court," Williams said.

"It was just a really cool moment. I never thought this would happen."

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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