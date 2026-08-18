Williams sisters fairytale return ends in defeat

Dubai: For the first time since 2022, Serena and Venus Williams took to the court together for a doubles match and while it was a thriller, the American pair were beaten.

The sisters last shared the court four years ago at the US Open, which marked Serena’s final tournament before she announced she was leaving tennis.

The 44-year-old later made her comeback in doubles in June before returning to singles at Wimbledon as a wildcard.

However, Serena suffered a knee injury during her first-round defeat by Maya Joint at SW19, forcing her to withdraw from her planned doubles appearance alongside Venus.

In an emotional post-match interview following the defeat in Cincinnati, Venus said: "We've waited a long time to get back on the doubles court. Eventually, we find our way to each other.”

"This is our first time playing together in forever, and I think we're really getting (into) our stride."

Serena was competing for the first time since Wimbledon, while Venus had already featured in singles and doubles at three hard-court tournaments over the past few weeks.

The sisters endured a difficult opening against Ukraine’s Kostyuk and America’s Stearns, but settled into the match in the second set after Serena admitted they were working through “a little rust”.

“We were starting to feel it. It was really cool to be able to do this again.”

The sisters will require wildcards if they are to compete in either singles or doubles at the US Open, which starts on Sunday, 30 August.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.