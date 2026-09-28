IRGC repeats US drone seizure claim in Strait of Hormuz; labels earlier 'REMUS 600' as 'Mk 18 Kingfish'

The English translation from Persian of an IRGC post on X states: "The Strait of Hormuz is not only open, but a hunting ground for the IRGC Navy targeting American submarines; the second catch has been reeled in, this time the Mk 18 Mod 2 Kingfish; an advanced, autonomous AUV equipped with sonar and precision navigation, worth several million dollars. It's not just a hunt; it's a trophy of technology and intelligence." @Irgcspeaker | X