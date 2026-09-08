Tehran says elite Guards seized US drone sub amid heightened Gulf tensions
Iran's Revolutionary Guards on Tuesday said they seized an unmanned American submarine in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has blockaded in the months-long Middle East war.
"The IRGC naval forces captured one of the most modern, unmanned, and smart submarines of the US terrorist army at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz in a complex intelligence and operational action at dawn today," the Guards said in a statement carried by state TV.