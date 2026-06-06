US forces shoot down 4 Iranian drones, strike radar sites in Strait of Hormuz area

Drone shootdowns, radar hits deepen tensions over fragile Gulf ceasefire
US Central Command forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones headed toward the Strait of Hormuz and struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites Friday in what officials described as a "defensive response" to protect maritime traffic.
In a statement posted on X, CentCom said the drones posed an "immediate threat to regional maritime traffic."
US forces then hit radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island "to defend against further attacks."
The command added that American forces "remain vigilant and postured to respond to unjustified Iranian aggression in self-defense."
The incident comes amid heightened tensions in the Arabian Gulf region, where the US is enforcing a blockade against Iran and maintaining a fragile ceasefire.
Earlier on Friday (June 5), CentCom had pushed back against Iranian claims of firing warning shots at US warships, calling them "false" and stating that any such action would violate the ceasefire.
The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments, with roughly one-fifth of the world's seaborne crude oil passing through it.
Iran has long threatened to disrupt traffic there in response to sanctions or military pressure. Recent weeks have seen US and partner forces intercepting threats and redirecting or disabling non-compliant vessels as part of efforts to isolate Iran economically and militarily.
Broader US-Iran hostilities stem from Iran's nuclear program, support for proxy groups, and direct confrontations.
A ceasefire has been in place but appears repeatedly tested, with both sides accusing the other of violations. politico.comRecent updates
On June 2, CentCom reported US and partner forces defending against "aggressive Iranian behavior."
The US has continued naval operations in the Arabian Sea and Gulf, including transits by amphibious ships like the USS Tripoli to support the blockade.
CentCom has been enforcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports since April 13, 2026.
Diplomatic and military engagements continue, with CentCom's commander meeting regional partners in recent days.
No immediate casualties were reported in Friday's actions. Iranian officials had not issued a public response as of early Saturday.