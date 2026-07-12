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US strikes 140 Iranian targets in third attack, releases footage

CENTCOM says over 300 Iranian targets struck in three nights of operations

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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US footage shows coordinated land, sea and air strikes on Iranian military sites
US footage shows coordinated land, sea and air strikes on Iranian military sites

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it has completed its third round of strikes against Iran this week, targeting around 140 Iranian military sites in response to attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM said US forces used precision munitions launched from land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones and naval vessels to strike Iranian missile and drone facilities, naval capabilities, ammunition storage sites, communication networks and coastal surveillance locations.

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CENTCOM releases video of latest strikes

The command also released video footage showing the latest strikes, which it said targeted Iranian military sites.

The footage shows US forces carrying out attacks using precision munitions launched from land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones and naval vessels.

More than 300 targets hit in three nights

CENTCOM said US forces have struck more than 300 targets over three nights of operations, as part of efforts to reduce Iran’s ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels travelling through the strategic waterway.

Commercial traffic continues through Strait of Hormuz

CENTCOM added that commercial shipping continues through the Strait of Hormuz, with US forces helping facilitate the transit of more than 800 commercial vessels and 400 million barrels of crude oil since early May.

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpIranUS-Israel-Iran war

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