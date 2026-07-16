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US launches fresh strikes on Iranian military sites near Strait of Hormuz

The latest strikes come as the US continues military operations against Iranian targets

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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US launches fresh strikes on Iranian military sites near Strait of Hormuz
X / US CENTCOM

The United States has carried out another wave of strikes on Iranian military targets, hitting command centres, air defence systems and missile infrastructure in an operation it said was intended to reduce threats to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation concluded at 9pm ET on July 15. It said precision-guided munitions struck multiple targets, including sites in Bandar Abbas, a strategic Iranian port overlooking the Strait of Hormuz.

Follow our live blog for the latest developments from the Strait of Hormuz crisis

According to CENTCOM, the strikes targeted Iranian command centres, air defence positions, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities. The military said the operation was aimed at degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial vessels transiting the waterway.

Earlier on July 15, US forces carried out a separate 90-minute operation against coastal defence positions and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island, near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest strikes come as the United States continues military operations against Iranian targets, with tensions remaining high across the Gulf.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most strategically important maritime routes, carrying roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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