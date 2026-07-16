US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the operation concluded at 9pm ET on July 15. It said precision-guided munitions struck multiple targets, including sites in Bandar Abbas, a strategic Iranian port overlooking the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States has carried out another wave of strikes on Iranian military targets, hitting command centres, air defence systems and missile infrastructure in an operation it said was intended to reduce threats to commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier on July 15, US forces carried out a separate 90-minute operation against coastal defence positions and cruise missile sites on Greater Tunb Island, near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz.

According to CENTCOM, the strikes targeted Iranian command centres, air defence positions, missile and drone capabilities, and coastal surveillance facilities. The military said the operation was aimed at degrading Iran's ability to threaten commercial vessels transiting the waterway.

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