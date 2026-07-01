The mum-of-two, however, could be forced to pull out of the doubles event if her injury doesn’t heal on time. She is due to join forces with sister Venus in the women's doubles first round against Camila Osorio and Solana Sierra on Thursday.

"She left site that night unaided and is doing everything she can to be ready for her doubles match later this week."

A statement from the seven-time Wimbledon singles champion's agent Jill Smoller read: "Serena tweaked her right knee at the end of the first set and was therefore excused from her media obligations by the Wimbledon and WTA medical teams.

But Serena did not attend the mandatory post-match press conference, instead issuing a short quote through tournament organisers. Players can be fined for skipping media duties but it was revealed on Wednesday that Williams is dealing with a knee problem.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.