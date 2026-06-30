Serena Williams begins Wimbledon comeback on Centre Court in her return to singles

Seven-time champion draws ovation in first Wimbledon singles since 2022
Serena Williamson is back on Wimbledon's Centre Court for her first singles match in nearly four years.
The 44-year-old Williams was given a standing ovation Tuesday as she walked onto the grass court where she won seven of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles."
Several supporters held up signs with messages like "Welcome Back" and one wore a T-shirt with the text "Unstoppable Queen."
Williams' two daughters, her husband Alexis Ohanian and sister Venus were all in attendance. After a brief warmup under the closed roof, she began her first-round match against Maya Joint by returning in the opening game.
It is her first singles match since the 2022 US Open after opting to return to the sport she dominated for so long.
She played doubles at Queen's Club in London and in Berlin in the lead-up to the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.