Serena Williams loses at Wimbledon in 1st singles match in nearly 4 years

Maya Joint, 20, stuns 23-time major champion in Centre Court thriller
LONDON: Serena Williams showed plenty of what made her a 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion in her first professional singles match in nearly four years on Tuesday.
The 44-year-old Williams wasn’t quite able to dominate like she used to, though, and was beaten 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3 by an opponent less than half her age, 20-year-old Maya Joint of Australia, in the opening round of Wimbledon.
Williams displayed the same powerful serve and heavy groundstrokes that led her to seven Wimbledon singles titles but the 87th-ranked Joint was able to handle the American standout’s pace and win more of the big points by hitting beyond Williams' reach on Centre Court.
While Williams played two doubles matches just before Wimbledon to announce her comeback to the sport she once dominated, she hadn’t played a singles match since the 2022 U.S. Open.