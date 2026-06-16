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Serena and Venus Williams return to Wimbledon doubles after 10 years

Serena given a wildcard to play alongside Venus in bid to add to their 6 Wimbledon titles

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Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
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Serena and Venus Williams will compete in the Ladies’ Doubles at The Championships 2026
Serena and Venus Williams will compete in the Ladies’ Doubles at The Championships 2026
X / Wimbledon

They are six-time doubles champions at Wimbledon and a decade after their last appearance on the hallowed grass together, they are back!

Venus and Serena Williams will team up at this year’s tournament after Serena, who will play at Wimbledon for the first time since 2022, was given a wildcard to play the doubles event with Venus on Tuesday.

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Serena made a sensational return to tennis last week when she won her first-round doubles match at Queen's Club with partner Victoria Mboko.

The 44-year-old had not played professional tennis for four years after saying she was "evolving away" from the sport following the 2022 US Open.

But the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion was keen to play in front of her two young daughters and made the shock announcement of her return just prior to the Wimbledon warm-up event at Queen's.

Serena was unable to play more than one match at Queen's after Mboko pulled out with an injury, but she is due to continue her remarkable comeback in the Berlin Open doubles alongside Karolina Muchova this week.

Serena is a seven-time Wimbledon singles champion, but she hasn't won a Grand Slam crown since beating Venus to win the 2017 Australian Open.

Her most recent Wimbledon singles title came in 2016, with her last four Grand Slam finals ending in defeat.

Venus, who has still been competing sporadically, turns 46 on Wednesday.

The Williams sisters have won 14 Grand Slam titles together in doubles, including six at Wimbledon – the first of them in 2000 and the last in 2016. Their first two doubles titles at Wimbledon, in 2000 and 2002, came as wild cards.

Serena has not ruled out a return in singles, too, and one of the eight wild card spots for women's singles was left as "to be announced."

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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