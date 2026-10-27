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Rs20 kachori costs Jaipur businessman Rs2 million as thieves snatch cash bag

CCTV shows scooter-borne thieves striking as businessman eats, then chases them on foot

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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CCTV footage shows a man snatching a bag reportedly containing Rs2 million from a Jaipur businessman as he eats a kachori beside his scooter.
CCTV footage shows a man snatching a bag reportedly containing Rs2 million from a Jaipur businessman as he eats a kachori beside his scooter.

Dubai: A Rs20 kachori turned into an unexpectedly expensive snack for a businessman in India's Jaipur after two scooter-borne thieves allegedly stole his bag containing Rs2 million (Rs20 lakh) in cash while he was eating.

The incident occurred around 4pm on Monday in the Nahargarh police station area and was captured on CCTV cameras, NDTV reported.

The businessman, identified as Champalal, had stopped his scooter to enjoy a kachori, a popular deep-fried Indian snack, and placed his cash-filled bag in front of the vehicle.

As he ate, two men on another scooter pulled up beside him. The pillion rider swiftly grabbed the bag before the pair sped away.

Chase caught on camera

The CCTV footage shows Champalal sitting casually on his scooter, enjoying his snack, seemingly unaware of the suspects approaching.

Within seconds, the men snatched the bag and fled.

Realising what had happened, Champalal jumped off his scooter and ran after them, apparently still clutching his kachori.

Several locals reportedly joined the chase, but the suspects escaped with the cash.

The footage has since gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the unusual circumstances surrounding the theft.

The stolen amount was 100,000 times the price of the Rs20 snack.

Police investigate

Police have registered a case at Nahargarh police station based on Champalal's complaint.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the two suspects, who were wearing helmets, according to the NDTV report.

The suspects remained at large at the time of the report.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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