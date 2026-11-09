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Caught on camera: Syrian pharmaceutical tycoon kidnapped in broad daylight in Aleppo

CCTV captures armed men abducting Fadi Barakat outside his factory in western Aleppo

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Syrian businessman and pharmaceutical manufacturer Fadi Barakat was kidnapped by unidentified armed men outside his factory in the western countryside of Aleppo. The incident sparked concerns over security and industrial stability in the region.
Syrian businessman and pharmaceutical manufacturer Fadi Barakat was kidnapped by unidentified armed men outside his factory in the western countryside of Aleppo. The incident sparked concerns over security and industrial stability in the region.
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Dubai: Syrian businessman and pharmaceutical manufacturer Fadi Barakat was kidnapped by unidentified armed men outside his factory in the western countryside of Aleppo, with surveillance cameras capturing the daylight abduction, according to local media reports.

The incident occurred on Saturday, in the Al Mansoura area, where Barakat, the owner and managing partner of Barakat Pharmaceutical Industries (BPI), was intercepted by a group of armed men outside his manufacturing facility.

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Footage circulated on social media showed several men approaching the businessman and forcibly taking him away, leaving his personal vehicle behind.

The video, widely shared by Syrian and regional news outlets, sparked concern among business owners and industrialists over the security situation in Aleppo.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the identity of the kidnappers and their motives remain unknown. There has been no confirmed information about Barakat's whereabouts or whether his abductors have made any demands.

Barakat Pharmaceutical Industries, established in 1972, is one of Aleppo's longstanding private pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company produces medicines for human use, including treatments for diabetes, cardiovascular conditions and high blood pressure, as well as antibiotics and dermatological products.

The kidnapping prompted an outcry among pharmaceutical manufacturers and industrialists, who warned that attacks targeting business owners could undermine industrial production, discourage investment and force businesses to relocate outside Syria.

In a statement, industry representatives expressed concern that continued insecurity could threaten the pharmaceutical sector, which plays an important role in supplying medicines to the Syrian population.

Meanwhile, Syrian human rights organisations issued an urgent appeal on Sunday demanding that authorities establish Barakat's whereabouts, ensure his safety and conduct an independent investigation into the incident.

The Syrian Federation of Human Rights Organisations said the businessman had reportedly been taken away by armed men wearing military-style uniforms. It stressed that the identity and affiliation of those responsible had not been independently established.

The organisations also called for Barakat's family and lawyers to be allowed to contact him and demanded that anyone responsible for an unlawful abduction be held accountable.

As of Sunday, November 8, there was no independently confirmed information about Barakat's fate, the identity of his abductors or their motives.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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