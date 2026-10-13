Watch: Thieves in nighties arrive by ambulance, rob ATM in India

Masked suspects use cutters to break into cash machine in Telangana
Dubai: Three masked men wearing women’s nightwear allegedly arrived in an ambulance and broke into an ATM in India’s Telangana state, in a bizarre theft captured on CCTV.
The robbery took place at a State Bank of India ATM in Gandhari, Kamareddy district, at around 1am on October 11.
CCTV footage showed the suspects arriving in what appeared to be an ambulance before targeting the cash machine.
Two of the men entered the ATM kiosk while another reportedly kept watch outside. The suspects used cutting equipment to force open the machine before fleeing with cash.
Police suspect around Rs2.5 million was stolen, but the exact amount has yet to be confirmed after verifying the machine’s cash balance.
Residents discovered the robbery later in the morning after noticing the damaged ATM and alerting police.
Investigators collected evidence from the scene and are reviewing CCTV footage from the ATM and surrounding areas to identify the suspects and trace their movements.
Police are also investigating whether the ambulance seen in the footage was genuine or part of the disguise.
Police had not announced any arrests at the time of reporting.