Doctor praises delivery worker's heroic act during unexpected fire incident
A routine parcel delivery turned into an unexpected act of kindness when a delivery agent stepped in to help a doctor after a fire broke out in her kitchen in Mohali, India.
Dr Shivangi Joshi shared CCTV footage of the incident on Instagram, along with an emotional account of how the delivery worker came to her aid when she struggled to respond to the fire.
According to reports Joshi was collecting her parcel when a pan on the kitchen stove caught fire. The delivery agent, who had arrived at the house at that moment, quickly stepped in to help contain the flames and turned off the gas supply.
The incident could have escalated into a more serious accident, but the worker's quick response helped bring the situation under control.
In her Instagram post, Joshi described the incident as one of the most emotional memories of her life. She said the delivery agent had helped her without hesitation, reminding her that humanity and compassion remain alive.
She also reflected on how people can judge others by their appearance or profession, overlooking the courage and kindness they may show in a moment of need.
Joshi admitted that she might never find the perfect words to thank the man, but said she would always remember what he had done.
“Some people deliver parcels. Some people deliver hope when you need it the most,” she wrote, expressing her gratitude to the delivery worker.
She also urged people to share the story so that his selfless act could receive wider recognition.
The incident has drawn attention to how small, unexpected acts of kindness can make a lasting difference, with the delivery agent's response serving as a reminder that compassion can come from anyone.