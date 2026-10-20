GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

He came to deliver a parcel but helped save a home from fire

Doctor praises delivery worker's heroic act during unexpected fire incident

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
CCTV footage shows a delivery agent helping a doctor after a fire breaks out in her kitchen in Mohali, India.
CCTV footage shows a delivery agent helping a doctor after a fire breaks out in her kitchen in Mohali, India.

A routine parcel delivery turned into an unexpected act of kindness when a delivery agent stepped in to help a doctor after a fire broke out in her kitchen in Mohali, India.

Dr Shivangi Joshi shared CCTV footage of the incident on Instagram, along with an emotional account of how the delivery worker came to her aid when she struggled to respond to the fire.

According to reports Joshi was collecting her parcel when a pan on the kitchen stove caught fire. The delivery agent, who had arrived at the house at that moment, quickly stepped in to help contain the flames and turned off the gas supply.

The incident could have escalated into a more serious accident, but the worker's quick response helped bring the situation under control.

Doctor thanks delivery agent for his kindness

In her Instagram post, Joshi described the incident as one of the most emotional memories of her life. She said the delivery agent had helped her without hesitation, reminding her that humanity and compassion remain alive.

She also reflected on how people can judge others by their appearance or profession, overlooking the courage and kindness they may show in a moment of need.

Joshi admitted that she might never find the perfect words to thank the man, but said she would always remember what he had done.

“Some people deliver parcels. Some people deliver hope when you need it the most,” she wrote, expressing her gratitude to the delivery worker.

She also urged people to share the story so that his selfless act could receive wider recognition.

The incident has drawn attention to how small, unexpected acts of kindness can make a lasting difference, with the delivery agent's response serving as a reminder that compassion can come from anyone.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More
Related Topics:
viral

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

CCTV captures suspects breaking into SBI machine before fleeing with cash.

Watch: Nightie-clad thieves using an ambulance rob ATM

1m read
CCTV and technical evidence helped police track suspects within three hours.

Fake tax raid gang steals Rs30m in jewellery, 6 held

2m read
Watch: Man clings to moving car bonnet for nearly 2km

Watch: Man clings to moving car bonnet for nearly 2km

2m read
Shah Rukh Khan and actress Gayatri Joshi in a still from 'Swades'

She starred with SRK, then married a Rs 481b tycoon

3m read