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Phone seller dies after clinging to fleeing buyer's SUV in Philippines

CCTV footage helps police arrest driver accused of fleeing with unpaid cellphone

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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Investigators are preparing a complaint for robbery with homicide against the suspect, who remains in police custody.
Investigators are preparing a complaint for robbery with homicide against the suspect, who remains in police custody.
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Manila: A 23-year-old online seller died after falling from a moving SUV while trying to stop a suspected buyer from escaping with a cellphone he had not paid for in Metro Manila, Philippine police said.

Police arrested the 30-year-old driver in Quezon City on November 5, four days after the incident. Investigators used CCTV footage to trace the vehicle and identify the suspect.

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The victim, Mohammad Sheikdugar, had arranged to meet the prospective buyer on November 1 to sell a smartphone.

According to police, the driver claimed he needed to withdraw money and invited Sheikdugar and his girlfriend into his SUV.

When they reached a bank, the driver allegedly asked the couple to get out and remove an obstruction near the parking area. He then sped away with the unpaid cellphone.

Sheikdugar grabbed onto the side of the moving SUV in an attempt to stop the driver.

Dashcam footage showed him clinging to the vehicle as it travelled along EDSA near Ortigas. He eventually fell onto the road, suffering severe injuries.

The driver allegedly continued without stopping to help him.

Sheikdugar was taken to hospital, where he fell into a coma and later died.

CCTV footage helps police trace suspect

Police Colonel Rey Ochavo, officer-in-charge of the Mandaluyong City Police Station, said investigators tracked the SUV through CCTV footage and coordinated with other police units to locate the driver.

The suspect was arrested in Quezon City on Thursday evening. Police said he did not resist arrest.

Investigators are preparing a complaint for robbery with homicide against the suspect, who remains in police custody.

Sheikdugar's girlfriend has appealed for justice following his death.

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