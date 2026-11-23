Dubai: Five million gulab jamuns, milk arriving in tankers, a specially built helipad and a horse race with a Mahindra Thar SUV as the prize. These are just some of the extravagant preparations under way for the wedding of Bihar legislator Anant Singh's daughter.

With thousands of sweets being prepared, horses arriving from across the country and elaborate arrangements continuing, the village is gearing up for a wedding unlike most others.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.