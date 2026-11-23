Helipad constructed near highway to receive arriving guests for November 25 ceremony
Dubai: Five million gulab jamuns, milk arriving in tankers, a specially built helipad and a horse race with a Mahindra Thar SUV as the prize. These are just some of the extravagant preparations under way for the wedding of Bihar legislator Anant Singh's daughter.
The celebrations are taking place at Singh's ancestral village of Ladma, near Patna, where his daughter Shivangi is set to marry Rishikesh Kumar, son of commandant Ranvijay Kumar, on November 25.
Singh, popularly known as Chhote Sarkar, is overseeing preparations on a scale rarely seen at a village wedding.
A massive temporary kitchen, housed in a tent stretching more than 100 feet, is working around the clock to prepare an estimated 50 lakh (five million) gulab jamuns for the guests.
Huge steel vessels filled with the syrup-soaked Indian sweet have become one of the most striking sights at the venue.
According to NDTV, milk is being delivered directly to the kitchen in tankers carrying 10,000kg, while 12 additional tents are being erected to accommodate cooking operations.
But the elaborate food arrangements are only part of the spectacle.
A helipad has been constructed near a highway to receive arriving guests, while workers are preparing a large ground for a horse race scheduled for the wedding day.
Special breeds of horses are being brought from across India for the competition, which will feature a Mahindra Thar SUV as the main prize.
The race will showcase horses known for their distinctive gait, in which they lift two legs simultaneously while moving.
Recent rainfall left the ground muddy, prompting workers to level and repair the racing area before the event.
Singh's three sons — Ankit, Abhishek and Abhinav — dressed in yellow kurtas, have been welcoming visitors as the family celebrates the traditional haldi ceremony.
The legislator expressed delight at the occasion.
“I am very happy today. Everyone is coming to our house, and we are welcoming everyone,” he told NDTV.
With thousands of sweets being prepared, horses arriving from across the country and elaborate arrangements continuing, the village is gearing up for a wedding unlike most others.