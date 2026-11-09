400,000 wedding guests, then jail? Bihar strongman Anant Singh's lavish bash before court surrender

Dubai: A wedding feast for 400,000 guests, Bollywood celebrities, a 100-foot stage and even a luxury SUV as a prize. Bihar strongman Anant Singh is preparing a spectacular celebration for his daughter's marriage on November 25 — but a court-ordered surrender in a murder case awaits him just days later.

Singh was also recently expelled from the Janata Dal (United) for six years following controversial remarks in which he claimed involvement in nine killings before retracting the statement.

The Supreme Court later ordered him to surrender. According to Aaj Tak, the deadline was subsequently extended from December 1 to December 4 to allow him to attend his daughter's wedding.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.