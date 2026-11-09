400,000 wedding guests, then jail? Bihar strongman Anant Singh's lavish bash before court surrender

Anant Singh plans daughter's wedding before court-ordered surrender in murder case
Dubai: A wedding feast for 400,000 guests, Bollywood celebrities, a 100-foot stage and even a luxury SUV as a prize. Bihar strongman Anant Singh is preparing a spectacular celebration for his daughter's marriage on November 25 — but a court-ordered surrender in a murder case awaits him just days later.
The Mokama MLA, popularly known as Chhote Sarkar, is leaving little to chance as preparations gather pace at his ancestral village of Ladma.
His daughter Shivangi Singh will marry Rishikesh Kumar, also known as Ankit, in a ceremony expected to attract politicians, film stars and thousands of well-wishers.
Organisers are preparing to feed up to four lakh people, a gathering comparable to the population of a small city.
Artisans from Mau in Uttar Pradesh have been brought in to construct elaborate wedding pandals, including a separate enclosure for VVIP guests.
A 100-foot-long stage is being built for the bride and groom, with elaborate decorations planned.
The celebrations will also feature a horse race, with a Mahindra Thar SUV promised to the winner and a motorcycle for the runner-up.
Flowers are being sourced from abroad, while cultural performances featuring Bhojpuri, Magahi and Mumbai-based artists are planned.
Singh says he intends to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with prominent political leaders including Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.
Actors and performers including Sonu Sood, Manoj Tiwari, Maithili Thakur, Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh are among those invited, although their attendance has not been confirmed.
"Everyone has been invited," Singh told ANI, adding that politicians from both ruling and opposition parties would be welcome.
But behind the extravagant preparations lies a serious legal challenge.
Singh is accused of orchestrating the October 2025 murder of Dular Chand Yadav, who was campaigning for a rival candidate in Mokama.
He was arrested last year and subsequently released on bail in March.
The Supreme Court later ordered him to surrender. According to Aaj Tak, the deadline was subsequently extended from December 1 to December 4 to allow him to attend his daughter's wedding.
Singh was also recently expelled from the Janata Dal (United) for six years following controversial remarks in which he claimed involvement in nine killings before retracting the statement.
For now, the focus is on a lavish family celebration. But once the festivities end, the Bihar politician faces a return to custody in the ongoing murder case.