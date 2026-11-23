Extravagant wedding gift leaves social media in awe and debate
Dubai: A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura has attracted widespread attention after two grooms received extraordinary wedding gifts from their brother-in-law: enormous garlands made of currency notes reportedly worth Rs 20 million in total.
The unusual gift was presented by Yogesh Kumar Thakur, a village sarpanch from Rajasthan, to his brothers-in-law Prashant Singh and Kanha Singh during their traditional ghudchadhi ceremony on Saturday, November 21, in Nagla Fauda village.
Each groom received a garland reportedly worth Rs 10 million, made entirely of Rs 500 banknotes. The garlands were said to measure around 100 feet each, making them difficult to lift and manage.
The sheer size of the gifts meant several people had to help carry and arrange them. The two grooms were even made to stand on a rooftop as the enormous garlands were placed around their necks.
Videos capturing the unusual presentation have since gone viral on social media, with viewers expressing surprise at the scale of the wedding gift.
Prashant and Kanha are cousins, whose families are reportedly involved in the marble and stone showroom business. They are sons of Yogendra Singh and Kushalpal Singh, residents of Nagla Fauda.
Their brother-in-law, Yogesh Kumar Thakur, is from Nandoli village in Rajasthan's Kama region. He reportedly decided to make the occasion memorable by presenting each groom with a separate cash garland.
The wedding celebrations continued at a marriage hall in the Goverdhan area of Mathura, where the two men married brides from Mudseras village.
The grooms are also reportedly nephews of Mahavir Swami, a farmer leader associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu).
The videos have sparked online discussion, with reactions ranging from amazement at the extravagant gesture to criticism of displaying such large amounts of money at a wedding.
While some viewers admired the brother-in-law's generosity, others questioned the need for such an elaborate display of wealth.
The incident has become another talking point during India's wedding season, highlighting how extravagant gifts and unusual celebrations can quickly capture attention online.