Mystery surrounds newlywed's sudden death, postmortem report awaited
A 28-year-old newlywed died after suddenly collapsing outside a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, with CCTV footage capturing the moments before she fell as her family alleged murder.
The woman, identified as Muskan, had been married for around four months. Police are investigating the circumstances of her death, and a postmortem examination is expected to help establish the cause.
The incident occurred at Rishabh Hotel at around 10.50 am on Monday. A 47-second CCTV clip circulating on social media appears to show three people walking along a hotel corridor towards a room.
Two people, including Muskan’s husband, enter first. Muskan follows them but collapses at the doorway. Her husband is then seen lifting her and carrying her inside.
According to the police account, hotel staff took Muskan to hospital. She was subsequently referred to Jhansi District Hospital, where she was declared dead.
Police have questioned her husband, Nilesh, following allegations by her family. The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation.
Muskan’s father, Ramji Lal Ahirwar, has alleged that his daughter was murdered and raised questions about the events leading up to her death.
He told police that Nilesh arrived in Jhansi on the night of October 23 and took Muskan with him the following day, saying they were going to visit his aunt.
The family later suspected that the couple had instead stayed at Rishabh Hotel. Ahirwar said they subsequently learned that a hotel booking had been made for October 23 and 24.
According to the father, the family received a call asking them to come to the hotel and later learnt that Muskan had been taken to hospital.
He alleged that Nilesh gave conflicting explanations about what had happened before the family reached the District Hospital and found Muskan dead.
Ahirwar also alleged that Muskan told her family after the wedding that Nilesh had been married before and had not disclosed it before their marriage.
He claimed that Nilesh frequently compared Muskan with his alleged former wife, who he said lived in Indore.
These allegations have not been independently established.
Superintendent of Police (City) Preeti Singh said Sipri Bazar police received information that a woman had been brought dead to the District Hospital.
Police officers reached the hospital and questioned Nilesh, who told them that he and Muskan had stayed at Rishabh Hotel the previous night and were preparing to check out when she suddenly collapsed.
He said they took her to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw before referring her to the District Hospital.
Singh said police were investigating the allegations made by Muskan’s father and would take further action after receiving the postmortem report.
The exact cause of Muskan’s death has not yet been established.