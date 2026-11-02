Uttar Pradesh: 5-year-old boy killed by accidental gunshot at wedding

"On November 1, in the village of Banke, which falls under the jurisdiction of Kadipur police station in Sultanpur district, a wedding-related event was taking place at the home of Ghanshyam Patel. During the event, a relative of his was handling a licensed firearm; while he was loading or unloading it, the weapon discharged. A young boy, Kanha Patel, was critically injured as a result," Gautam said.