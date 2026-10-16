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75-year-old man to marry 30-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh

The couple reportedly fell in love a year ago and have held a ring ceremony

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Rani Rajput, 30, and Ramsugar, 75, during their reported ring ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district, India, ahead of their planned wedding after Navratri.
Rani Rajput, 30, and Ramsugar, 75, during their reported ring ceremony in Uttar Pradesh’s Auraiya district, India, ahead of their planned wedding after Navratri.

An unusual relationship has attracted attention in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh, India, where 75-year-old Ramsugar is reportedly set to marry 30-year-old Rani Rajput, according to local reports.

The couple reportedly fell in love around a year ago and have already held a ring ceremony. Their wedding is expected to take place after Navratri, marking the next step in their reported relationship.

According to reports, Rani, who reportedly creates Instagram Reels, used to visit Ramsugar’s home to meet his daughter. Their relationship is said to have developed during these visits, eventually leading to plans for marriage.

The reported wedding has attracted interest because of the 45-year age difference between the couple. Such relationships often generate discussion on social media, particularly when details of the couple’s personal lives become public.

Auraiya, located in Uttar Pradesh, is where the couple reportedly live and where the wedding is expected to take place.

While details of the relationship have circulated in local reports, further information about how the couple decided to marry, their families’ reactions and the wedding arrangements remains limited.

The couple’s reported plans have brought their relationship into the spotlight, although the wedding date and other details have yet to be independently confirmed.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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