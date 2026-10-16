The couple reportedly fell in love a year ago and have held a ring ceremony
An unusual relationship has attracted attention in Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh, India, where 75-year-old Ramsugar is reportedly set to marry 30-year-old Rani Rajput, according to local reports.
The couple reportedly fell in love around a year ago and have already held a ring ceremony. Their wedding is expected to take place after Navratri, marking the next step in their reported relationship.
According to reports, Rani, who reportedly creates Instagram Reels, used to visit Ramsugar’s home to meet his daughter. Their relationship is said to have developed during these visits, eventually leading to plans for marriage.
The reported wedding has attracted interest because of the 45-year age difference between the couple. Such relationships often generate discussion on social media, particularly when details of the couple’s personal lives become public.
Auraiya, located in Uttar Pradesh, is where the couple reportedly live and where the wedding is expected to take place.
While details of the relationship have circulated in local reports, further information about how the couple decided to marry, their families’ reactions and the wedding arrangements remains limited.
The couple’s reported plans have brought their relationship into the spotlight, although the wedding date and other details have yet to be independently confirmed.