Police investigate the deaths of the couple in Maharashtra’s Tapi River
A newly married couple were found dead in the Tapi River in Maharashtra’s Dhule district, with their legs reportedly secured together by an iron chain and padlock, prompting police to investigate the circumstances surrounding their deaths.
The couple, identified as Shyam Hari Patil and Sapna Patil, had married about four months earlier and were originally from the neighbouring Jalgaon district.
Their bodies were discovered in the river near Savalde in Dhule district. Police have said it is too early to determine whether the deaths were a suicide or a murder, and are investigating all possible angles.
According to reports, officers who recovered the bodies found one of the man’s legs chained and locked to one of the woman’s legs.
The unusual circumstances have raised questions about how the couple died. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations as part of the investigation.
Local residents had reportedly noticed a motorcycle parked nearby before the bodies were discovered, according to a local newspaper report.
Police said that Shyam had called his brother-in-law at around 1am on Wednesday and said that “everything was over” before switching off his phone.
The relative was reportedly unable to reach him afterwards. Investigators are examining the circumstances leading up to the couple’s deaths.
Shyam was reportedly employed by a private firm in Jalgaon, and the couple had married around four months before the incident.
Police have not conclusively established the cause or manner of death. The investigation and post-mortem findings are expected to help clarify what happened.