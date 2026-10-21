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Fans chant ‘RCB’ as Shreyanka Patil joins Anil Kumble in Mysuru

Shreyanka Patil and Anil Kumble Celebrate Karnataka Pride at Mysuru Dasara

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Shreyanka Patil and Anil Kumble
Shreyanka Patil and Anil Kumble
via IANS

Dubai: Shreyanka Patil received a warm welcome from fans chanting ‘RCB’ as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star met former India captain Anil Kumble during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations.

Patil shared a video of the moment on social media, expressing her delight at the reception from supporters in her home state of Karnataka.

“Overwhelmed! Love you guys!! What a feeling!! And I love RCB as much as you do! Thank you Mysore, this was super special,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kumble also shared pictures from the celebration, highlighting the presence of athletes from different sports at the grand Dasara parade.

“A celebration of Karnataka’s pride, culture and sporting excellence at Mysuru Dasara!” he wrote.

He added that it was a privilege to join some of Karnataka’s finest athletes, representing sports ranging from athletics, basketball and swimming to shooting, para sports, chess, hockey and cricket.

Both Kumble and Patil have strong connections with RCB. Kumble captained the Bengaluru franchise during the early years of the Indian Premier League and led them to the 2009 final, where they lost to the Deccan Chargers.

Patil, meanwhile, has been part of RCB’s success in the Women’s Premier League, winning two titles with the franchise. The young all-rounder has emerged as an important figure in the team’s bowling attack.

The meeting comes as Patil continues her recovery from an ankle injury. She was not included in India’s squad for the ongoing series against Zimbabwe, with Smriti Mandhana taking over as captain for the first time in the senior women’s team.

Mandhana began her captaincy tenure in the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, followed by three one-day internationals.

For Patil, the Dasara appearance offered an opportunity to connect with supporters away from the cricket field, with the RCB chants highlighting the franchise’s popularity in Karnataka.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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