Fans chant ‘RCB’ as Shreyanka Patil joins Anil Kumble in Mysuru

The meeting comes as Patil continues her recovery from an ankle injury. She was not included in India’s squad for the ongoing series against Zimbabwe, with Smriti Mandhana taking over as captain for the first time in the senior women’s team.

Patil, meanwhile, has been part of RCB’s success in the Women’s Premier League, winning two titles with the franchise. The young all-rounder has emerged as an important figure in the team’s bowling attack.

Both Kumble and Patil have strong connections with RCB. Kumble captained the Bengaluru franchise during the early years of the Indian Premier League and led them to the 2009 final, where they lost to the Deccan Chargers.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.