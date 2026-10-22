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Mysuru Dasara 2026: 750kg Golden Howdah leads grand Vijayadashami procession

Elephants, pageantry, and heritage unite in Mysuru’s iconic Dasara celebrations

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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A mahout sits in front of the 750kg Golden Howdah carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari during the Jamboo Savari procession on Vijayadashami, marking the grand finale of Mysuru Dasara in Karnataka, India.
A mahout sits in front of the 750kg Golden Howdah carrying the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari during the Jamboo Savari procession on Vijayadashami, marking the grand finale of Mysuru Dasara in Karnataka, India.
ANI

Dubai: Mysuru’s grand Dasara celebrations reached their spectacular finale on Wednesday as thousands gathered to witness the historic Jamboo Savari procession, led by an elephant carrying the iconic 750kg Golden Howdah bearing the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari.

The procession, one of the biggest attractions of Karnataka’s 10-day state festival, brought together religious traditions, royal pageantry and colourful cultural displays, showcasing the region’s rich heritage.

Golden Howdah takes center stage

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar offered floral tributes to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari at Mysuru Palace, marking the commencement of the 417th Jamboo Savari procession.

The ceremony took place at the auspicious Shubha Meena Lagna, as crowds who had gathered since morning cheered and raised slogans in praise of the goddess.

The idol was adorned in a green saree for the occasion and placed in the 750kg Golden Howdah, one of the festival’s most recognizable symbols.

This year, elephant captain Prashanth carried the Golden Howdah. Although he has participated in the Jamboo Savari 16 times, this was his first time leading the procession while carrying the howdah. Kumki elephants Roopa and Cauvery flanked him, and 12 trained elephants took part in the procession.

Several dignitaries attended the ceremony, including Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, Mysuru royal scion and BJP MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, and other state officials.

A procession steeped in royal tradition

The Jamboo Savari is the grand finale of Mysuru Dasara and traditionally travels from Mysuru Palace towards Bannimantap. Decorated elephants, police bands, military cavalry, folk dancers and colorful tableaux add to the spectacle, celebrating Karnataka’s culture and traditions.

The celebrations traditionally conclude at Bannimantap with the Torchlight Parade, another major festival attraction.

The procession also reflects Mysuru’s royal past. During the Wadiyar dynasty, the Maharaja participated in the ceremonial festivities. Today, the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari occupies a place of honour in the Golden Howdah, preserving a tradition central to the city’s identity.

More than four centuries of history

Mysuru Dasara spans more than four centuries of history. Its roots are linked to the grand Mahanavami celebrations of the Vijayanagara Empire, whose rulers held elaborate ceremonies at Hampi.

In 1610, Raja Wadiyar I established the Dasara tradition at Srirangapatna, helping continue the region's royal celebrations. The Wadiyar dynasty subsequently developed Mysuru into a major centre for the festival, blending royal ceremony with religious observances and public festivities.

Over time, the celebrations evolved from a royal event into a major public festival organised by the Karnataka government. Despite these changes, the Golden Howdah procession remains one of its defining traditions.

The legend behind Mysuru Dasara

The festival commemorates the Hindu goddess Chamundeshwari's victory over the demon king Mahishasura. According to Hindu mythology, the goddess defeated Mahishasura after a nine-night battle, and devotees celebrate the victory on Vijayadashami, the tenth day.

The name Mahishasura is closely linked to the origin of Mysuru's name. Chamundi Hill, which overlooks the city and houses the Chamundeshwari Temple, is central to the legend and remains an important pilgrimage site.

Locals call the 10-day festival Nada Habba, meaning the state festival of Karnataka. It combines religious ceremonies with music, dance, exhibitions, folk performances and public celebrations.

A celebration of Karnataka’s heritage

Mysuru Dasara continues to attract large crowds from across India and abroad. The illuminated Mysuru Palace, cultural programmes, traditional processions and Torchlight Parade make it one of southern India’s most prominent annual cultural events.

At the heart of the celebrations, the 750kg Golden Howdah remains a powerful symbol of devotion and royal heritage, connecting the city’s historic past with its continuing cultural traditions.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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