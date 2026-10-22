Elephants, pageantry, and heritage unite in Mysuru’s iconic Dasara celebrations
Dubai: Mysuru’s grand Dasara celebrations reached their spectacular finale on Wednesday as thousands gathered to witness the historic Jamboo Savari procession, led by an elephant carrying the iconic 750kg Golden Howdah bearing the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari.
The procession, one of the biggest attractions of Karnataka’s 10-day state festival, brought together religious traditions, royal pageantry and colourful cultural displays, showcasing the region’s rich heritage.
Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar offered floral tributes to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari at Mysuru Palace, marking the commencement of the 417th Jamboo Savari procession.
The ceremony took place at the auspicious Shubha Meena Lagna, as crowds who had gathered since morning cheered and raised slogans in praise of the goddess.
The idol was adorned in a green saree for the occasion and placed in the 750kg Golden Howdah, one of the festival’s most recognizable symbols.
This year, elephant captain Prashanth carried the Golden Howdah. Although he has participated in the Jamboo Savari 16 times, this was his first time leading the procession while carrying the howdah. Kumki elephants Roopa and Cauvery flanked him, and 12 trained elephants took part in the procession.
Several dignitaries attended the ceremony, including Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, Mysuru royal scion and BJP MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, and other state officials.
The Jamboo Savari is the grand finale of Mysuru Dasara and traditionally travels from Mysuru Palace towards Bannimantap. Decorated elephants, police bands, military cavalry, folk dancers and colorful tableaux add to the spectacle, celebrating Karnataka’s culture and traditions.
The celebrations traditionally conclude at Bannimantap with the Torchlight Parade, another major festival attraction.
The procession also reflects Mysuru’s royal past. During the Wadiyar dynasty, the Maharaja participated in the ceremonial festivities. Today, the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari occupies a place of honour in the Golden Howdah, preserving a tradition central to the city’s identity.
Mysuru Dasara spans more than four centuries of history. Its roots are linked to the grand Mahanavami celebrations of the Vijayanagara Empire, whose rulers held elaborate ceremonies at Hampi.
In 1610, Raja Wadiyar I established the Dasara tradition at Srirangapatna, helping continue the region's royal celebrations. The Wadiyar dynasty subsequently developed Mysuru into a major centre for the festival, blending royal ceremony with religious observances and public festivities.
Over time, the celebrations evolved from a royal event into a major public festival organised by the Karnataka government. Despite these changes, the Golden Howdah procession remains one of its defining traditions.
The festival commemorates the Hindu goddess Chamundeshwari's victory over the demon king Mahishasura. According to Hindu mythology, the goddess defeated Mahishasura after a nine-night battle, and devotees celebrate the victory on Vijayadashami, the tenth day.
The name Mahishasura is closely linked to the origin of Mysuru's name. Chamundi Hill, which overlooks the city and houses the Chamundeshwari Temple, is central to the legend and remains an important pilgrimage site.
Locals call the 10-day festival Nada Habba, meaning the state festival of Karnataka. It combines religious ceremonies with music, dance, exhibitions, folk performances and public celebrations.
Mysuru Dasara continues to attract large crowds from across India and abroad. The illuminated Mysuru Palace, cultural programmes, traditional processions and Torchlight Parade make it one of southern India’s most prominent annual cultural events.
At the heart of the celebrations, the 750kg Golden Howdah remains a powerful symbol of devotion and royal heritage, connecting the city’s historic past with its continuing cultural traditions.