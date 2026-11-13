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PM Modi opens India's first LED planetarium featuring 42 million LEDs in Mysuru

New planetarium in Mysuru aims to inspire scientific curiosity and learning

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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PM Modi opens India's first LED planetarium featuring 42 million LEDs in Mysuru

Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated India's first LED dome planetarium, COSMOS-Mysuru, at the University of Mysore campus in Karnataka, marking a significant milestone in the country's science and education infrastructure.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other dignitaries attended the inauguration.

Developed by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), the facility has been designed as a centre for astronomy education, research and training. Located at the foothills of Chamundi Hills, it aims to make astronomy more accessible and encourage scientific curiosity among students and the general public.

The planetarium features a 15-metre tilted dome made up of approximately 6,150 panels containing 4.2 crore individual LEDs. Unlike conventional planetariums, which use projectors to display images on a dome, the LED technology allows individual panels to be controlled in real time, creating an immersive viewing experience.

The Sky Theatre will screen professionally produced astronomy programmes, alongside an original film exploring the historical connections between Mysuru and astronomy. Shows will be available in Kannada, English and Hindi.

Addressing the inauguration, Sitharaman described COSMOS-Mysuru as an important addition to the city's rich tradition of education and scholarship.

"Here in Mysuru, with its long tradition of learning and scholarship, we now welcome a new institution devoted to understanding the universe," she said.

She said the facility would help children understand stars and planets through an immersive learning experience, encouraging them to ask questions and develop an interest in science.

Sitharaman also acknowledged the contributions of scientists, engineers, architects and construction teams involved in developing the planetarium, while thanking the Karnataka government and Mysuru district administration for their support.

Highlighting Karnataka's contribution to India's scientific progress, she pointed to the state's established presence in information technology, aerospace, biotechnology and space technology.

She said the new planetarium would further strengthen Karnataka's scientific and educational ecosystem, adding another landmark to Mysuru's reputation as a centre of learning.

With inputs from IANS

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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