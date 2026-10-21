GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

Durga Puja celebrations bring colour and devotion to India

Kolkata leads the way in vibrant Durga Puja celebrations across the nation

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Women apply sindoor, or vermilion powder, to each other’s faces during Sindoor Khela on the final day of Durga Puja celebrations in Hyderabad, India. The traditional ritual, observed by married women, marks the farewell to Goddess Durga before her idols are immersed, symbolising devotion, prosperity and marital happiness.
Women apply sindoor, or vermilion powder, to each other’s faces during Sindoor Khela on the final day of Durga Puja celebrations in Hyderabad, India. The traditional ritual, observed by married women, marks the farewell to Goddess Durga before her idols are immersed, symbolising devotion, prosperity and marital happiness.
AP

Durga Puja celebrations bring colour, devotion and festive spirit to cities across India, with elaborate decorations, artistic pandals and vibrant cultural performances marking the occasion. West Bengal, particularly Kolkata, is at the heart of the festivities, as beautifully crafted installations draw crowds of devotees and visitors.

Traditional dhunuchi dances, rhythmic drumbeats and colourful attire add to the celebrations, while families gather to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. From intricate idols to illuminated streets and grand community gatherings, the festival showcases India's rich cultural heritage, artistic creativity and enduring traditions. These pictures capture the spirit of Durga Puja across India.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Eyewitnesses blame overcrowding and rain for tragic Kolkata pandal stampede

India stampede: 19 killed, organisers among 12 detained

5m read
Harmanpreet’s double and Abhishek’s late strike keep India’s title defence alive.

India beat Pakistan in thriller to reach hockey final

3m read
India's players celebrate their victory in the women's gold medal cricket match between India and Sri Lanka during the 2026 Asian Games.

India Women seal back-to-back final wins over Sri Lanka

2m read
Will India win a record 8th Women’s T20 Asia Cup?

Will India win a record 8th Women’s T20 Asia Cup?

3m read