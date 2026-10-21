Kolkata leads the way in vibrant Durga Puja celebrations across the nation
Durga Puja celebrations bring colour, devotion and festive spirit to cities across India, with elaborate decorations, artistic pandals and vibrant cultural performances marking the occasion. West Bengal, particularly Kolkata, is at the heart of the festivities, as beautifully crafted installations draw crowds of devotees and visitors.
Traditional dhunuchi dances, rhythmic drumbeats and colourful attire add to the celebrations, while families gather to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. From intricate idols to illuminated streets and grand community gatherings, the festival showcases India's rich cultural heritage, artistic creativity and enduring traditions. These pictures capture the spirit of Durga Puja across India.