Kolkata pandal stampede: 19 dead, 25 hurt in stampede at India religious gathering

12 detained, including organisers; Modi announces aid as leaders mourn victims
At least 19 people were killed and 25 others injured in a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, eastern India, on Saturday evening, prompting an investigation and compensation announcements from the state and central governments.
The stampede occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal's capital amid heavy crowds and rainfall. The victims included a seven-year-old girl, according to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
Seventeen people died at the scene, while two others subsequently succumbed, Adhikari told reporters on Sunday. Of the 25 injured, 24 were reported to be out of danger, while one remained in critical condition.
Kolkata Police said the stampede occurred at the exit gate of the Sarada Park (Chor Bagan) Puja Pandal, under the Girish Park police station area, at around 7.40pm on Saturday.
The incident occurred amid a heavy rush of visitors during rainfall.
Eyewitnesses said continuous rain and overcrowding contributed to the chaos as devotees tried to avoid getting wet.
Vinay Kumar, an eyewitness, told ANI that police were present but struggled to control the crowd.
"This tragic incident occurred due to continuous rainfall. There was an excessive crowd here, and they did not want to get out in the rain. The police administration was fully functional, but the crowd could not be handled," he said.
Another eyewitness, Uttam, said police personnel, local volunteers and the area's legislator were helping coordinate assistance and medical treatment for the injured.
Videos recorded before the incident appeared to show large crowds waiting to enter the pandal through narrow lanes, according to The Indian Express.
Kolkata Police said 12 people, including members of the Durga Puja organising committee, had been detained and were being questioned in connection with the stampede.
Adhikari said the site had been sealed off and authorities would investigate whether negligence contributed to the deaths.
He said he would write to the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, requesting the formation of a fact-finding committee.
The investigation will involve the Special Task Force and forensic teams, he said, adding that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found responsible.
Police have also collected CCTV footage from the festival site. According to the Press Trust of India, authorities are examining the footage to identify potential lapses in crowd management.
Adhikari announced compensation of Rs2.5 million and a government job for the family of each person killed in the stampede.
Each injured person will receive Rs500,000, while the state government will cover the medical expenses of those receiving treatment.
"This is a tragic incident. 19 people have lost their lives, 17 of whom died on the spot. 25 people have been injured; 24 of them are out of danger, while one remains in critical condition," the chief minister said.
He added that he had met relatives of the victims and assured them of government assistance.
Adhikari also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought a detailed report from the state's chief secretary.
Modi expressed grief over the stampede and announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.
The next of kin of each deceased person will receive Rs200,000, while those injured will receive Rs50,000.
In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said the local administration was providing all possible assistance to those affected.
"The stampede in Kolkata is extremely distressing. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," the statement said.
President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan expressed grief over the deaths, extending condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Murmu described the incident as heartbreaking.
"The news of the deaths of people in a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is extremely heartbreaking. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those who have been injured," the President said.
Radhakrishnan also expressed anguish over the tragedy.
"Deeply anguished by the tragic stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," he said in a post on X.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah postponed his scheduled programmes in West Bengal on Sunday following the tragedy.
Shah said he had spoken to Adhikari and would visit the injured in hospital.
"I have just received the extremely distressing news of multiple casualties after the stampede at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal. I have spoken with Chief Minister Shri Suvendu Adhikari about this matter," Shah said.
He expressed condolences to the bereaved families and said the administration was arranging the best possible medical treatment for the injured.
"I pray to Ma Durga that all the injured individuals recover swiftly," he added.
West Bengal Governor RN Ravi expressed grief over the loss of lives and offered condolences to the victims' families.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also described the incident as heartbreaking.
"It is extremely heartbreaking that several devotees lost their lives and were injured in the stampede at the Durga pandal in Chor Bagan, Kolkata," he said.
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Smriti Irani expressed condolences to the families of the victims, praying for strength for those grieving and a speedy recovery for the injured.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also expressed grief over the deaths.
"The loss of lives in the tragic incident at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching," he said, offering condolences to the bereaved families and praying for the injured.
The tragedy prompted criticism from opposition leaders, including Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, who criticised the police and the state government over the incident.
In a post on X, Banerjee expressed grief over the loss of lives and wished the injured a speedy recovery, while directing criticism at the authorities.
"Shame on @KolkataPolice, @WBPolice and @SuvenduWB," he wrote.
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said rescue operations and medical assistance should remain the immediate priority. He called for additional medical staff at hospitals and said party workers were cooperating with the police and other authorities.
The stampede has prompted organisers in Siliguri to strengthen safety arrangements at Durga Puja venues, with additional volunteers, public announcements and increased police deployment to manage crowds.
Authorities are focusing on crowd movement and safety as devotees continue to visit festival venues.
Deadly crowd incidents remain a recurring concern at large gatherings in India, where overcrowding and lapses in safety management can have devastating consequences.
In January 2025, a stampede at the Maha Kumbh religious gathering in Uttar Pradesh killed at least 30 people, according to official figures at the time. In July 2024, at least 121 people died in a crush at a religious gathering in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh.
The Kolkata incident has renewed concerns over crowd control and emergency preparedness at major religious events.
Highlights
At least 19 people, including a seven-year-old girl, died in a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata.
At least 25 people were injured, with one reported to be in critical condition.
Heavy rainfall and overcrowding contributed to the incident, according to eyewitnesses.
Police detained 12 people, including members of the organising committee, for questioning.
West Bengal announced Rs2.5 million in compensation and a government job for each family of the deceased.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs200,000 for the next of kin of each victim and Rs50,000 for every injured person.
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan and other leaders expressed condolences.