Karachi temple’s Navratri Garba celebrations win hearts online

Video shows devotees performing Garba and praying at Karachi’s Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple
A video showing Navratri celebrations at a Hindu temple in Karachi, Pakistan, has attracted attention on social media, with viewers expressing surprise and happiness at the festivities.
The footage has also prompted conversations about religious celebrations across the India-Pakistan border, with some users expressing hope that people in the two countries might one day celebrate festivals together.
Instagram user @munji_galhiyun shared the video from Shree Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple in Karachi.
The footage shows devotees performing Garba, offering prayers and gathering around an idol of Mata Rani. Some attendees wear headbands bearing the words “Jai Mata Di”, while others share prasad.
The scenes offer a glimpse of the community’s observance of Navratri, the Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the goddess Durga and celebrated over nine days.
The video has prompted reactions from social media users, some of whom expressed happiness at seeing the celebrations in Pakistan.
Others voiced hopes for greater understanding between people in India and Pakistan, suggesting that festivals could one day become occasions for communities across the border to celebrate together.
The footage has also drawn attention to the religious and cultural traditions observed by Hindu communities in Pakistan.
According to the Instagram user, the Navratri festivities continue for nine days.
Navratri is marked by prayers, devotional ceremonies and cultural activities. In many communities, Garba — a traditional dance performed in groups, often in a circle — forms a central part of the celebrations.
The video from Karachi captures devotees taking part in these traditions, from worship and prayer to dancing and sharing prasad.
The footage has circulated online as viewers respond to scenes of Navratri celebrations in Pakistan.