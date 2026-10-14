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Karachi temple’s Navratri Garba celebrations win hearts online

Video shows devotees performing Garba and praying at Karachi’s Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Karachi temple’s Navratri Garba celebrations win hearts online

A video showing Navratri celebrations at a Hindu temple in Karachi, Pakistan, has attracted attention on social media, with viewers expressing surprise and happiness at the festivities.

The footage has also prompted conversations about religious celebrations across the India-Pakistan border, with some users expressing hope that people in the two countries might one day celebrate festivals together.

Viral video shows Navratri celebrations in Karachi

Instagram user @munji_galhiyun shared the video from Shree Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple in Karachi.

The footage shows devotees performing Garba, offering prayers and gathering around an idol of Mata Rani. Some attendees wear headbands bearing the words “Jai Mata Di”, while others share prasad.

The scenes offer a glimpse of the community’s observance of Navratri, the Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the goddess Durga and celebrated over nine days.

Viewers react to the celebrations

The video has prompted reactions from social media users, some of whom expressed happiness at seeing the celebrations in Pakistan.

Others voiced hopes for greater understanding between people in India and Pakistan, suggesting that festivals could one day become occasions for communities across the border to celebrate together.

The footage has also drawn attention to the religious and cultural traditions observed by Hindu communities in Pakistan.

What to know about the temple celebrations

According to the Instagram user, the Navratri festivities continue for nine days.

Navratri is marked by prayers, devotional ceremonies and cultural activities. In many communities, Garba — a traditional dance performed in groups, often in a circle — forms a central part of the celebrations.

The video from Karachi captures devotees taking part in these traditions, from worship and prayer to dancing and sharing prasad.

The footage has circulated online as viewers respond to scenes of Navratri celebrations in Pakistan.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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