Dubai dandiya nights 2026: Events, dates, timings and ticket prices

Dubai's top Garba and Dandiya events to light up your Navratri celebrations
Navratri is bringing colour, music and plenty of dancing to Dubai this October, with Garba and Dandiya events taking place across the city.
So, if you are looking for a single festive night out or want to dance through several nights of Navratri, there are plenty of options – from open-air celebrations at Dubai Creek Park and Zabeel Park to indoor Dandiya nights with Bollywood beats and live dhol.
Here are the Dubai Garba and Dandiya events to know about in 2026.
When: Sunday, October 11
Where: Zabeel Park Amphitheatre, Dubai
Doors open: 6.30pm
Event starts: 7pm
Tickets: From Dh20
Bring out your traditional outfits and Dandiya sticks for an evening of Garba, music and Navratri celebrations at Zabeel Park Amphitheatre.
The event promises a mix of traditional festivities, music and dancing, making it a straightforward option if you are looking for a one-night Garba celebration in Dubai.
Good to know: Doors open at 6.30pm, with the event starting at 7pm.
When: Friday, October 16 to Saturday, October 17
Where: Zabeel Park Amphitheatre, Dubai
Tickets: From Dh20
Another Navratri celebration is heading to Zabeel Park, promising two nights of Garba, Dandiya, music and traditional festivities.
If you want to dress up, bring your Dandiya sticks and spend an evening dancing with friends and family, this is one to put on your October calendar.
When: Friday, October 9 to Sunday, October 11
Where: Dubai Creek Park
Timings: 7pm to 11pm
Tickets: From Dh20
Dyine Entertainment is bringing three evenings of Garba and Dandiya to Dubai Creek Park, with live performances from Gujarati artists including Pooja Parmar, Nandlal Chhanga and Parthi Vyas.
The open-air event is designed around Gujarati music, traditional dance and a festive community atmosphere.
Expect live Garba performances, Dandiya dancing and plenty of traditional outfits as families and friends come together for Navratri.
When: Friday, October 16 to Saturday, October 17
Where: Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek
Tickets: From Dh65
If you prefer your Dandiya with a Bollywood twist, Disco Dandiya is bringing its third season to Radisson Blu Dubai Deira Creek.
The indoor celebration combines traditional Garba with Bollywood music, live dhol and DJ sets. The event will feature DJ Sarpanch, LED Dandiya sticks, food and a photo booth.
When: Friday, October 9 to Monday, October 19
Where: Salah Aldeen Sports Club, Al Mamzar, Dubai
Timings: 10pm onwards
Tickets: From Dh25
Want more than one night of Dandiya? Thangals is hosting 11 nights of Navratri celebrations at Salah Aldeen Sports Club in Mamzar.
The event runs from October 9 to 19, giving Dandiya fans plenty of opportunities to get dressed up, bring their friends and dance throughout the festive period.
Good to know: The listed show start time is 10pm every day.
When: Sunday, October 11 to Tuesday, October 20
Where: ISD Sports Academy, Rugby Pitch 2, Dubai Sports City
Tickets: From Dh50
Parajiya Soni Events is returning with a large-scale Navratri celebration at Dubai Sports City.
The event promises traditional Garba and Dandiya alongside music, colourful outfits and a large community celebration.
Whether you are already a seasoned Garba dancer or want to try it for the first time, the event is aimed at bringing thousands of dancers together during Navratri.
Good to know: The event runs from October 11 to 20.
When: Saturday, October 17
Where: Amity School, Al Qusais, Dubai
Doors open: 4pm
Event starts: 5pm
Tickets: From Dh30
For something that goes beyond dancing, the Dusshera Mela and Garba Dandiya Ras combines Garba and Dandiya with food, shopping and festive entertainment.
The event starts earlier than many of the evening Dandiya celebrations, making it an option for families looking to spend several hours at a Navratri event.
Good to know: Doors open at 4pm, with the event running until midnight.