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Falguni Pathak in Dubai: Dust off those Dandiya sticks — tickets, venue and timings for a night of Garba

Falguni Pathak has always been the soundtrack to Navratri

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
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Falguni Pathak will perform in Dubai this weekend at the Zabeel Amphitheatre Park
Falguni Pathak will perform in Dubai this weekend at the Zabeel Amphitheatre Park
Instagram/FalguniPathak

Dubai, stretch those hamstrings. The Queen of Dandiya herself, Falguni Pathak, is coming back to town, and no, you will not be standing at the back with your arms crossed “just watching.” Nobody has ever just watched a Falguni Pathak show. Science has tried.

For decades she’s been the soundtrack to every Navratri where somebody always out-twirled you and you pretended you were “warming up.” Now she’s bringing the whole arsenal live: the hits you know every word to, Garba beats that override all free will, and enough Dandiya energy to keep you spinning well past the point your calves file a formal complaint.

Bring the family. Bring your friends. Bring that cousin who claims they “don’t dance” and watch them become a completely different person by the second song.

The dress code: your festive best. Mirror work, chaniya cholis, kurtas so bright they need their own lighting rig.

The essential accessory: dandiya sticks. Leaving them at home is like going to the beach without sunscreen. You’ll survive, but you’ll regret it.

Date: Saturday 24 Oct

The plan:

  • 18:00 Doors open. Find your spot, admire everyone’s outfits, judge nobody (out loud).

  • 19:30 Showtime. Hydrate first. Seriously.

The damage: from just Dh60. That’s cheaper than a brunch, and you’ll burn way more calories.

Commitment-phobic? Relax. Plans change, and you can swap your ticket with another fan. Wallet feeling a bit post-Diwali-shopping? Buy now, pay later in 3 interest-free payments.

Tickets are selling faster than a Garba circle at full speed, so don’t be the one hearing about it on Monday from your colleagues.

Get them on Platinumlist.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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