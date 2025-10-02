Rivals united by dance: Delivery agents’ Garba video lights up Navratri in India

Delivery agents delight crowds with Garba dance, spreading festive cheer
Dubai: Garba has long been at the heart of Navratri celebrations, drawing thousands of people across India to cultural events filled with music, dance, and devotion. But this year, one video stood out from the sea of festive clips flooding social media.
The viral footage shows delivery agents from Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, and Zepto — usually seen as fierce rivals in India’s competitive gig economy — performing synchronised garba together. Wearing their company uniforms, the men danced side by side with children and women at a cultural gathering, their energy lighting up the celebrations.
The video, shared on X by user @JeetN25 with the caption “Power Rangers from India – Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, playing Garba together”, quickly spread across platforms.
Netizens poured in praise, celebrating the spirit of unity and togetherness. “Divided by companies, united by garba,” wrote one user. Another called it the “collaboration no one expected.”
The moment resonated not just because of its festive cheer, but also because it showcased the humanity behind India’s vast delivery network. While these workers often race against time to fulfil orders, the sight of them pausing to celebrate tradition together struck a deep chord online.
Navratri, observed twice a year in the Hindu calendar, culminates with Vijaya Dashmi (Dussehra). This viral clip has now become a defining image of the season — a reminder that festivals are about breaking barriers and celebrating as one.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox