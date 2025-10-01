India: 75-year-old man dies a day after marrying 35-year-old

The couple tied the knot through a court marriage, followed by a simple temple ceremony
Dubai: What was meant to be a new beginning ended in sudden tragedy for a 75-year-old man, Sangruram, in Kuchhmuchh village of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, who had been living alone after losing his wife a year ago, remarried a 35-year-old woman on Monday, September 29. By the next morning, he was dead.
According to media reports, Sangruram married Manbhavati, a woman half his age and a mother of three children from her previous marriage. The couple tied the knot through a court marriage, followed by a simple temple ceremony with traditional rituals. Villagers said Sangruram had recently spoken about his loneliness and desire for companionship, despite his family’s reservations about his remarrying.
Relatives and neighbours were shocked by his sudden death the morning after the wedding. Family members have raised suspicions about the circumstances, though no foul play has been confirmed.
Manbhavati told villagers that her husband had assured her she would only need to take care of the household, while he would support her children. She also said the newlyweds spent most of their wedding night in conversation. However, on Tuesday morning, Sangruram’s health deteriorated rapidly. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
The unexpected death has left the village stunned and fueled speculation. Police are expected to investigate the case further if the family pursues formal complaints. For now, what began as an older man’s quest for companionship has ended as a story of grief, questions, and uncertainty.
Note: With inputs from Agencies
